AdLib Grows Suite of Advanced Programmatic Solutions for Midmarket Advertisers and their Agencies

Self-Serve Programmatic Platform Now Enables YouTube & YouTube TV, Mobile App Installs, and Gaming campaigns in One Easy Dashboard with No Minimum Fees

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib, a leading advertising software company that provides agencies and brands with the most easy-to-use DSP solutions and services, today announced that the company has expanded its capabilities and is now supporting YouTube and YouTube TV, Mobile App Install, and online campaigns across its platform suite.

AdLib's comprehensive solution has streamlined setting up and launching ad campaigns through an integrated, easy-to-use UI and a suite of APIs designed for cross-channel media buying. The company's unique offering has zero contracts, zero minimums, and no new platforms for companies to learn and manage, streamlining campaign requirements, labor costs, and setup time.

"Our interface is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, allowing advertisers to navigate seamlessly through different channels and access a wide range of advertising opportunities," said AdLib founder and CEO Mike Hauptman. "We provide a centralized dashboard where users can plan, create, monitor, and optimize their ad campaigns across multiple channels, such as online display, and video, connected television, streaming radio, and more. We like to say it's a DSP made easy."

"Our integration of reporting from each Demand-Side Platform (DSP) partner into our analytics suite offers a significant advantage to our users," said Dan Bougourd, CTO and co-founder at AdLib. "This integration enables the aggregation and normalization of data from various DSP partners within AdLib's unified dashboard. Consequently, advertisers and marketers gain a comprehensive and holistic view of campaign performance, as metrics and results from different DSPs are presented in a standardized format for easy comparison and analysis."

The new capabilities are already supported by an expanded and growing roster of global DSP partners to which AdLib clients have access including the recently launched beta version of AdLib Meta DSP platform with enhanced reporting, campaign pacing, dynamic budget allocation, and user-friendly dark mode. Companies can now immediately test and allocate budgets toward the best-performing DSP or media source.

