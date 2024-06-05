AdLib Media Group and Airtory Partner to Streamline Rich Media and CTV Ad Creation for Agencies and Brands

This partnership allows AdLib's clients to convert social media content into dynamic ads, enhancing ad efficiency and performance across multiple formats, including CTV, video, display, and DOOH.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib Media Group, provider of the easiest-to-access and easiest-to-use DSP solution for independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams, today announced a partnership with Airtory, a leading creative management platform, to enable AdLib's clients to seamlessly create and deploy high-performing rich media and CTV ad units.

Through this partnership, AdLib users will gain access to Airtory's innovative tools, including the ability to instantly convert top social media content into dynamic programmatic ads across multiple formats such as CTV, video, display, and digital out-of-home (DOOH).

Airtory's ADCTV tool will also enable users to transform video ads into interactive CTV-ready ads, including personalized and shoppable units, boosting viewer engagement, sales, and return on ad spend.

"Airtory's suite of products complements our existing offerings perfectly, providing our clients with a comprehensive toolset for creating compelling and effective advertising campaigns," said Mike Hauptman, Founder and CEO of AdLib. "This partnership marks our continued effort to integrate cutting-edge technology with our easy-to-use platform, setting a new standard for advertising efficiency and creativity."

The collaboration also focuses on enhancing the creation of HTML5-rich media ad units, known for their high performance and seamless compatibility across all DSPs. Airtory's platform ensures that these ads can be crafted with ease and precision, further boosting the overall campaign performance.

"We are thrilled to partner with AdLib, as it aligns with our mission to streamline the ad creation process while enhancing ad performance across diverse channels," said Julian Frachtman, Co-Founder and CEO of Airtory. "Our tools are designed to empower advertisers to capture attention but also drive meaningful engagement and results."

AdLib's clients can now look forward to producing premium, high-impact ad experiences effortlessly, enhancing the reach and impact of their digital advertising strategies.

About AdLib Media Group

AdLib Media Group is an advertising software company that provides agencies and brands with the industry's most accessible DSP solutions and services. AdLib's customizable interface and flexible APIs make it easy for users to execute streamlined and automated cross-channel media buying, data activation, and analytics so they can spend less time with software and more time driving their clients' strategy and success. If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact https://getadlib.com/

About Airtory

Airtory is a dynamic creative management platform that was founded in 2016 by two Ad Tech veterans with a mission to deliver experiences, not just ads. The company has developed a breakthrough proprietary platform that allows advertisers to choose from over 450 experiences, across desktop, mobile, native and interactive video to build engaging rich media ads within minutes. Airtory's vision is simple, to deliver better looking and performing ads to help advertisers get more out of each impression. To date, Airtory has delivered over 15B better impressions across 5 continents for an average increased click-through-rate of 25%. Learn more at www.airtory.com.

