AdLib Media Group and Jounce Media Partner to Block Made-for-Advertising (MFA) Supply by Default

NEW YORK , Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib Media Group, provider of the easiest-to-access and easiest-to-use DSP solution for independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams, today announced a partnership with Jounce Media, an industry leader in programmatic supply chain management. Through this collaboration, AdLib will now automatically block all MFA (Made for Advertising) traffic within its DSP platform.

This partnership ensures that advertisers and agencies of all sizes can eliminate low-quality publishers and their negative impact on campaign performance and brand reputation from all of their programmatic campaigns across all channels. Jounce Media's innovative solution utilizes advanced website analysis and domain tracking to accurately identify and block MFA sites. This integration within AdLib's platform allows for a seamless, always-on user experience while offering superior protection against wasted ad spend.

"This partnership underscores AdLib's commitment to empowering all AdLib clients with frictionless access to the industry's most innovative and powerful partners and solutions," said Mike Hauptman, founder and CEO of AdLib. "MFA websites are a growing threat to advertiser success. By integrating Jounce Media's industry-leading MFA detection technology, we can safeguard client campaigns against wasted media investment and time spent on a never-ending process of manually finding and excluding new MFA sites."

"We're thrilled to partner with AdLib Media Group to safeguard their clients from the inefficiencies of MFA websites," said Chris Kane, president at Jounce Media. "By proactively blocking this low-quality traffic, AdLib ensures media investments are always deployed to genuine publishers with a proven ability to influence consumer purchase decisions."

About AdLib Media Group

AdLib Media Group is an advertising software company that provides agencies and brands with the industry's most accessible DSP solutions and services. AdLib's customizable interface and flexible APIs make it easy for users to execute streamlined and automated cross-channel media buying, data activation, and analytics so they can spend less time with software and more time driving their clients' strategy and success. If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact https://getadlib.com/

About Jounce Media

Jounce Media is the industry leader in programmatic supply path optimization and is trusted by the world's largest brands, agencies, media companies, and advertising technology platforms to enable high efficiency programmatic trades. Through industry-leading research and fully transparent supply chain data, Jounce arms buyers and sellers with an information advantage to identify and avoid value-extracting RTB auctions. Learn more at jouncemedia.com.

