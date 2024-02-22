AdLib Media Group Appoints Cindy Kidney as Chief Operating Officer

Mediaplex Trio Reunited in Strategic C-Suite Appointment

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib Media Group, a leading advertising software company providing agencies and brands with the most easy-to-use DSP solutions and services, is excited to announce the appointment of Cindy Kidney as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With her extensive experience in programmatic advertising and a proven track record in driving business transformation, Cindy will play a pivotal role in the continued growth and innovation at AdLib.

In her most recent role as Senior Client Managing Director at Acxiom, Cindy led strategic initiatives for large digital publishers, focusing on complex implementations and integrations of core ad systems. Her expertise in this area will be invaluable to AdLib as the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings.

Cindy's association with AdLib dates back to 2006, when she first collaborated with the company's founders, Mike Hauptman (CEO) and Dan Bougourd (CTO), at Mediaplex (ValueClick). Since then, she has maintained a strong professional relationship with AdLib, serving as an advisor since the company's inception. Her deep understanding of AdLib's ethos and her extensive industry experience make her an invaluable asset to the leadership team.

"Joining AdLib as COO is an exciting new chapter in my career," said Cindy Kidney, COO of AdLib. "I am passionate about innovation in digital advertising and look forward to driving AdLib's mission of providing user-friendly DSP solutions for mid-sized agencies."

Cindy Kidney's distinguished career spans leadership positions at top firms like Acxiom, Infinitive, Epsilon, FreeWheel, and Specific Media, where she catalyzed transformative advancements in digital advertising. Renowned for her team-building prowess and strategic acumen, particularly in complex system integrations, Cindy's addition to AdLib aligns seamlessly with the company's mission to provide intuitive DSP solutions to mid-sized agencies, promising to significantly bolster AdLib's innovative trajectory.

"Cindy's wealth of experience and her track record of success make her a perfect fit for AdLib," said Mike Hauptman, Founder and CEO of AdLib. "Her leadership and expertise will be crucial as we continue to provide the most accessible DSP solutions to our clients."

About AdLib Media Group

AdLib Media Group is an advertising software company that provides agencies and brands with the industry's most accessible DSP solutions and services.

