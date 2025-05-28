AdLib Media Group Expands Growth Team With New Key Hires

"These new team members represent exactly the kind of talent we need as we continue to grow," said Mike Hauptman, CEO of AdLib. "Their expertise, curiosity, and focus on client outcomes reflect the values we bring to every partnership." Post this

As a former Senior Analyst at AppLovin, Kenton Nguyen supported app growth strategies for top-tier performance marketers. He partnered with clients to optimize user acquisition, evaluate campaign performance, and scale results. His ability to turn data into actionable strategy strengthens AdLib's focus on delivering measurable outcomes.

With a track record of leading programmatic strategies for major global brands, Pragya Bharti adds deep industry expertise. She joins from Criteo, and previously held roles at DataWrkz, focusing on performance marketing for e-commerce and app clients. Her understanding of scaling complex campaigns aligns with AdLib's approach to agile, high-impact media delivery.

Calvin D'Souza joins as Strategic Account Manager, supporting clients across EMEA and APAC. Most recently at InMobi, Calvin brings a global perspective and deep experience in programmatic strategy. He previously worked with several members of the AdLib team at MediaMath, where he built a reputation for his client-first approach and results-driven mindset. At AdLib, Calvin will play a key role in expanding international partnerships and delivering strong outcomes across regions.

Andrew Jaquez brings a strong background in digital strategy and performance marketing. Most recently at Walmart Connect, he led omnichannel CRM and investment planning initiatives as a Senior Account Manager. Earlier in his career, he held key roles at Hulu, where he built his expertise in campaign execution. His data-first mindset and collaborative approach are already driving impact across client accounts.

Katelyn Smith, most recently with DSPolitical, brings experience in managing political campaigns powered by data-driven media. She also previously worked with the Michigan Democratic Party, where she honed her skills in targeted advertising and strategic execution. Her precision and strategic thinking make her a valuable addition to AdLib's campaign management team.

"These new team members represent exactly the kind of talent we need as we continue to grow," said Mike Hauptman, CEO of AdLib. "Their expertise, curiosity, and focus on client outcomes reflect the values we bring to every partnership. We're especially excited about what's ahead. It's clear that sitting across all the top DSPs creates outsized value for advertisers, and we look forward to sharing more about what we're building and how we're bringing it to new markets."

About AdLib Media Group

In today's rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape, being tied to a single demand-side platform (DSP) is no longer sustainable. Forward-thinking advertisers need the flexibility to work across multiple DSPs to maximize outcomes, reach diverse audiences, and adapt to changing market conditions. This platform-agnostic approach ensures you can leverage the best capabilities of each DSP while maintaining control over advertising strategies and costs.

AdLib is a proven leader in DSP-agnostic programmatic advertising, offering an automated, and scalable solution for marketers worldwide. With its robust infrastructure, easy to use interface, and innovative approach, it addresses key industry challenges while aligning seamlessly with advertisers' strategic goals.

AdLib makes it easy to rapidly launch programmatic campaigns and revenue streams, minimize the resources required to scale, and stay positioned at the forefront of the digital advertising industry's transformation.

If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact www.getadlib.com.

Media Contact

Cassady Nordeen, Purpose Worldwide, 1 2102894691, [email protected], https://www.purposenorthamerica.com/

SOURCE AdLib Media Group