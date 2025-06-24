AdLib Media Group Integrates Audiohook to Unlock Performance-Based Audio Advertising

AdLib partners with Audiohook to bring pay-for-performance audio to its platform, enabling marketers to run outcome-based audio campaigns across podcasts, streaming, and digital radio.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib Media Group, provider of the leading DSP-agnostic media buying platform for in-house programmatic teams and independent agencies, and Audiohook, the premier programmatic audio buying platform,, today announced a strategic integration to expand access to performance-driven audio campaigns. This partnership enables marketers and agencies to launch campaigns across premium podcast, streaming, and digital radio inventory, reaching listeners on all major audio platforms while only paying for results such as website visits, sign-ups, or purchases.

With this integration, AdLib expands its omnichannel footprint to include performance-based audio, alongside CTV, digital out of home, and display. Advertisers can now reach engaged listeners across premium, brand-safe audio inventory, launching campaigns with precision, scale, and outcome-driven accountability, all without the need for direct DSP contracts or complex setups.

"Our goal is to simplify programmatic for every marketer regardless of DSP expertise or budget size," said Mike Hauptman, CEO of AdLib. "Partnering with Audiohook lets us bring premium audio to the table with the same flexibility and control AdLib is known for across channels like CTV, digital out of home, and display."

Audiohook's pay-for-performance model aligns with AdLib's mission to simplify and optimize programmatic buying. Advertisers only pay when a defined outcome, like a website visit, sign-up, or purchase, is achieved. With real-time optimization and an independent, publisher-agnostic approach, Audiohook brings accountability, transparency, and flexibility to audio, perfectly complementing AdLib's open, results-driven platform.

"At Audiohook, we've redefined what advertisers should expect from audio: transparency, precision, and real performance," said Jordan Bentley, CEO of Audiohook. "Partnering with AdLib amplifies our mission by placing Audiohook's premium, outcome-based audio inventory directly into the hands of modern marketers. This integration doesn't just expand access - it sets a new standard for how audio fits into a truly accountable omnichannel strategy."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Premium Audio Access: Launch high-performing audio campaigns across podcasts, streaming music, digital radio, and programmatic audio inventory now accessible within AdLib's platform via Audiohook.

Pay-for-Performance Audio: Only pay when a desired action occurs, such as a website visit, sign-up, or purchase, providing marketers with greater accountability and measurable outcomes from their audio investments.

Composable ABM Stack: Pair Audiohook's outcome-based targeting with AdLib's audience-first infrastructure to align audio buys with ABM goals and optimize against real business KPIs.

Omnichannel Workflow: Streamline campaign management by activating audio alongside CTV, DOOH, and display with one unified workflow - and analyze performance across all channels in a single dashboard.

Independent and Transparent: Audiohook offers direct access to premium inventory without ties to a specific network, supporting AdLib's mission to keep advertisers in control of their media stack.

The integration supports AdLib's mission to deliver outcomes without added complexity. With scalable performance solutions, including contextual targeting down to the episode level, Audiohook provides advertisers with smarter and more precise ways to reach their audiences in the moments that matter.

To learn more, visit getadlib.com or audiohook.com.

About Audiohook

Audiohook is a media and technology company transforming how brands engage with digital audio. Reaching over 90% of U.S. consumers each month, Audiohook enables marketers to scale campaigns across podcasts, streaming audio, and digital radio with precision and accountability. Its pay-for-performance model ensures advertisers only pay when results are delivered - such as website visits, sign-ups, or purchases, while advanced audience targeting, real-time optimization, and integrations with top measurement and brand safety partners provide the transparency and control needed to drive meaningful outcomes. Experience the future of performance audio at audiohook.com.

About AdLib Media Group

In today's rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape, being tied to a single demand-side platform (DSP) is no longer sustainable. Forward-thinking advertisers need the flexibility to work across multiple DSPs to maximize outcomes, reach diverse audiences, and adapt to changing market conditions. This platform-agnostic approach ensures you can leverage the best capabilities of each DSP while maintaining control over advertising strategies and costs.

AdLib is a proven leader in DSP-agnostic programmatic advertising, offering an automated, and scalable solution for marketers worldwide. With its robust infrastructure, easy to use interface, and innovative approach, it addresses key industry challenges while aligning seamlessly with advertisers' strategic goals.

AdLib makes it easy to rapidly launch programmatic campaigns and revenue streams, minimize the resources required to scale, and stay positioned at the forefront of the digital advertising industry's transformation.

If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact www.getadlib.com.

