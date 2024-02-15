AdLib Media Group Integrates With Infillion's Premium Portfolio, Scaling Reach and Streamlining Workflows for Programmatic Advertisers of All Sizes

Regaining access to MediaMath's data management products empowers AdLib's clients with advanced first-party audience segmentation capabilities, unlocking the potential for precise and targeted marketing strategies tailored to the unique preferences of their customer base.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib, a leading advertising software company providing agencies and brands with the most easy-to-use DSP solutions and services, today announced its full integration with Infillion's robust portfolio, including the MediaMath DSP. Now, AdLib's customers will have seamless access to coveted CTV and Mobile inventories and greater opportunities to engage diverse audiences across the digital landscape.

The news follows Infillion's acquisition of MediaMath earlier this year.

"We are excited to regain access to MediaMath's premium data management products and advanced first-party audience segmentation," said Mike Hauptman, AdLib Founder and CEO. "Integration with Infillion helps us scale AdLib across diverse tech mediums, underscoring our commitment to meeting our customers where they are. This will further our mission to enable any company to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and create tailored experiences that resonate with the dynamic patterns of their audience."

Infillion's interactive creative units, seamlessly integrated into premium platforms across desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV), adds a dynamic layer to brand engagement. Leveraging the power of targeted advertising on high-profile channels, this innovative approach captures attention and cultivates meaningful connections with the audience, amplifying the impact of the brand message in the ever-evolving landscape of connected television. Overcoming historical cost barriers, agencies and advertisers of all sizes can now seamlessly access premium inventory. Coupled with AdLib's unique pay-as-you-go business model, this integration provides a gateway to a robust DSP strategy, ensuring a dynamic and cost-effective approach for agencies looking to elevate their advertising game.

"The acquisition of MediaMath's assets and IP was not just about acquiring a DSP; it was a strategic move to bring unprecedented scale and reach to our advanced media buying platform, award-winning creative, and first-party proprietary targeting," said Rob Emrich, founder and executive chair of Infillion. "This acquisition allows us to extend our innovative solutions beyond our traditional offerings. AdLib's integration with the new MediaMath and the Infillion platform will be a game changer for the mid-market agencies looking to compete with the larger players."

Regaining access to MediaMath's data management products empowers AdLib's clients with advanced first-party audience segmentation capabilities, unlocking the potential for precise and targeted marketing strategies tailored to the unique preferences of their customer base.

AdLib Media Group is an advertising software company that provides agencies and brands with the industry's most accessible DSP solutions and services. AdLib's customizable interface and flexible APIs make it easy for users to execute streamlined and automated cross-channel media buying, data activation, and analytics so they can spend less time with software and more time driving their clients' strategy and success.

Infillion is an advertising technology and solutions company that has built the most advanced media buying platform in the digital advertising industry — offering CTV, value-exchange products, including TrueX, premium-rich media and display, live fan experiences, location technology and first-party data via its Gimbal commerce business. Infillion serves brands of any size, publisher partners, and media-buying agencies in the world with campaigns for clients such as Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America and T-Mobile, and works with more than 200 publishers, including A&E, Roku Audacy and FOX. Infillion's advertising solutions offer unparalleled engagement and scale, premium inventory, award-winning creative and superior targeting and measurement, all unconstrained by walled gardens. Infillion's mission is to advance the $700 billion digital advertising industry by improving user experiences and by providing high-attention ad formats and services that respect consumers' time, attention and privacy.

