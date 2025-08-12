AdLib Media Group Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a milestone that means more than just growth. It reflects the resilience, grit, and belief that brought AdLib to life," said Mike Hauptman, CEO of AdLib Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

AdLib is a programmatic media buying platform that helps in-house teams and independent agencies manage campaigns across multiple DSPs, combining enterprise-grade capabilities with an intuitive interface and dedicated support. Over the past three years, the company has grown rapidly by addressing a core challenge in the space: enabling advertisers of all sizes to access premium inventory, data, and optimization tools without being tied to a single platform. Strategic partnerships with Octane11, Airtory, Kargo, Audiohook, and Jounce Media have further expanded access to brand-safe inventory while simplifying execution and improving transparency. AdLib continues to grow by delivering greater control, smarter tools, and a more scalable approach to programmatic media.

About AdLib Media Group

In today's rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape, being tied to a single demand-side platform (DSP) is no longer sustainable. Forward-thinking advertisers need the flexibility to work across multiple DSPs to maximize outcomes, reach diverse audiences, and adapt to changing market conditions. This platform-agnostic approach ensures you can leverage the best capabilities of each DSP while maintaining control over advertising strategies and costs.

AdLib is a proven leader in DSP-agnostic programmatic advertising, offering an automated, and scalable solution for marketers worldwide. With its robust infrastructure, easy to use interface, and innovative approach, it addresses key industry challenges while aligning seamlessly with advertisers' strategic goals.

AdLib makes it easy to rapidly launch programmatic campaigns and revenue streams, minimize the resources required to scale, and stay positioned at the forefront of the digital advertising industry's transformation.

If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact www.getadlib.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Cassady Nordeen

[email protected]

