NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib Partners with Kargo, Enabling Easy, High Impact Ad Creation and Deployment

AdLib Media Group, provider of the easiest-to-access and easiest-to-use DSP solution for independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams, today announced a partnership with Kargo, a leader in creating breakthrough ad solutions for the world's leading brands.

The partnership provides AdLib's clients with seamless access to Kargo's powerful suite of advertising technology and unique formats, allowing them to quickly launch high-impact ad unit campaigns through AdLib, bringing Kargo's innovative and industry-leading advertising solutions to a wider audience.

Kargo, known for its advertising strategies that merge art and technology, delivers superior ad experiences across multiple screens. Together, AdLib's insights into diverse audiences and Kargo's user-friendly "Creative Composer" technology will allow clients to easily craft memorable ad experiences, broadening the reach and impact of their advertising efforts.

"We are excited to partner with AdLib to not only expand our market presence but also further our mission to democratize access to cutting-edge advertising technologies," said Michael Shaughnessy, COO of Kargo. "It allows us to serve a wide range of advertisers, from small businesses to large enterprises."

"We are thrilled to make Kargo's outstanding creative capabilities available to our clients," said Mike Hauptman, Founder and CEO of AdLib Media Group. "This partnership will allow our clients to easily create and manage high-impact ads optimized for engagement and effectiveness, enhancing their digital advertising strategies."

About AdLib Media Group

AdLib Media Group is an advertising software company that provides independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams with the industry's most accessible DSP solutions and services. AdLib's customizable interface and flexible APIs make it easy for users to execute streamlined and automated cross-channel media buying, data activation, and analytics so they can spend less time with software and more time driving their clients' strategy and success. If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact https://getadlib.com/

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions, Kargo is the choice for leading brands looking to drive meaningful customer connections across mobile, desktop, connected television, and social. Focused on performance, Kargo helps the world's largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo's proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York.

