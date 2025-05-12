Adlib's New AI-Enabled Workflow Solution Ends the Costly, Error-Prone Reign of Manual Document and Data Processing

Adlib eliminates manual document processing, turning unstructured files into actionable data and seamlessly connecting to leading AI platforms and models.

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adlib Software, the global powerhouse in enterprise document transformation, today announced its new AI-driven document workflow automation solution designed to solve the "last mile" problem in digital transformation and AI adoption. By seamlessly converting high volumes of unstructured documents into LLM-ready, structured data, Adlib eliminates the costly and error-prone manual processing bottlenecks across critical business systems. As a result, organizations can fully leverage their content, accelerate innovation, and maximize returns on AI investments.

The High Cost of Unstructured Data

An estimated 80% of all business data is locked away in unstructured formats - handwritten materials, CAD drawings, scanned contracts, and more - making it inaccessible to both conventional systems and modern AI/LLMs. The reliance on manual document processing introduces critical challenges:

Wasted Resources: Labor-intensive processes lead to increased errors, costly delays, and misallocation of capital.

Stifled Innovation: Crucial insights remain locked within inaccessible formats, limiting AI and LLM capabilities that depend on structured information.

Compliance & Regulatory Risks: Manual document and data handling raises the likelihood of compliance failures and data breaches leading to costly fines and rework.

"Adlib isn't just about automating tasks; it's about fundamentally reshaping how organizations extract value from their content," said Helen Rosen, CEO of Adlib. "By removing manual inefficiencies at the source, our solution delivers the speed, accuracy, and compliance that enterprises demand to feed their digital transformation and AI initiatives."

AI-enabled Document Processing for the Future

Building on over two decades of innovation, the AI-driven workflow automation solution combines Adlib's renowned document transformation capabilities with powerful new AI features. Adlib's proprietary technology accurately classifies and extracts data from even the most complex file formats, supported by both automated and human-in-the-loop validation for unparalleled accuracy. This provides a direct bridge between unstructured content and leading AI platforms, enabling organizations to:

Maximize Existing AI Investments: Seamlessly integrate with preferred LLMs (OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, and others) without vendor lock-in.

Accelerate AI-Driven Intelligence: Automate and validate unstructured data processing and power classification, extraction, semantic search, and sentiment analysis to unlock deeper insights.

Achieve Bulletproof Compliance: Generate audit-ready records and streamline regulatory reporting with document and data traceability.

"Adlib makes enterprise AI investments scale further by unlocking the value within unstructured data," says Anthony Vigliotti, CPO of Adlib. "We convert complex documents into machine-readable, AI-ready data before and after LLM processing, proactively catching errors with built-in validation and human oversight. Thanks to our 'bring your own LLM' framework, organizations can use their preferred AI models and focus on innovation while we handle the heavy lifting of data preparation and workflow automation."

Power Transformation Across Regulated Industries

Today, Adlib isn't just a one-size-fits-all tool - it's a game-changer that delivers industry-specific benefits for organizations drowning in documents:

Pharma & Life Sciences – Streamlines regulatory submissions (e.g. FDA filings) by extracting data from clinical reports and forms helping to reduce approval timelines.

Manufacturing – Automatically processes CAD drawings and technical documents, eliminating engineering bottlenecks and speeding up product development.

Financial Services – Handles high volumes of forms and claims, cutting processing times and errors by automating document handling (potentially saving millions in costs).

Government – Digitizes decades of paper records into searchable data, making compliance and record-keeping effortless while improving public service efficiency.

Legal – Powers AI-driven eDiscovery by classifying and extracting key information from case files and contracts, drastically reducing case preparation time.

Energy – Standardizes and consolidates safety manuals and operational documents, ensuring regulatory alignment and simplified supervisor inspections and audits.

About Adlib Software

Adlib Software is a global leader in enterprise content transformation, dedicated to unlocking the hidden value of unstructured information. For over 20 years, Adlib has delivered cutting-edge data extraction, content classification, and document workflow automation solutions to highly regulated, document-intensive industries. By transforming unstructured documents into actionable intelligence, Adlib empowers organizations worldwide to improve compliance, drive operational efficiency, and fuel innovation. Learn more at www.adlibsoftware.com.

