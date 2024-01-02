ADLINK Accelerates Autonomous Driving and Smart Cockpit Innovations at CES 2024 with Key Partnerships

"At CES 2024, ADLINK and TIER IV will present their cutting-edge hardware and software solutions aimed at making autonomous vehicles safer and scalable." Post this

At CES 2024, ADLINK and its partner will co-exhibit to present the vehicle AI computing platform (ADM-AL30) and the smart cockpit domain controller (ADM-Q95).

ADLINK collaborates with TIER IV by providing vehicle hardware solutions to assist in the development of the sensor fusion system in autonomous vehicle

The collaboration of AUO's smart cockpit solution with ADLINK's domain controller has accelerated the development of the smart cockpit industry

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, is set to showcase ground-breaking advancements in autonomous vehicle hardware solutions and digital cockpit development at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12, 2024. By partnering with industry leaders TIER IV, the founder of Autoware Foundation (AWF) and AUO, ADLINK will present its commitment to driving progress in autonomous commercial vehicles and smart cockpit technologies.

ADLINK's Collaborative Efforts with TIER IV: Advancing Autonomous Driving with Intelligent Heterogeneous Computing

ADLINK has joined forces with TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source autonomous driving technology based in Japan to revolutionize the landscape of commercial and passenger autonomous vehicles. At CES 2024, ADLINK and TIER IV will present their cutting-edge hardware and software solutions aimed at making autonomous vehicles safer and scalable.

ADLINK's ADM-AL30 serves as the central AI computing platform for autonomous vehicles, while the RQX-59 Series provides powerful edge perception capabilities. This collaboration integrates edge AI technology, autonomous driving software, and heterogeneous computing to address industry challenges and push toward level 4 autonomy.

"We are excited about the strides we are making in autonomous vehicle technology," said Jim, CEO at ADLINK Technology. "Our partnership with TIER IV signifies a commitment to creating intelligent solutions that not only enhance safety but also drive the scalability of autonomous technologies."

To learn more about how ADLINK's hardware solution could be integrated with the autonomous software, feel free to visit TIER IV at West Hall, Transportation/Vehicle Technology, booth #6658 during CES 2024.

ADLINK Powered the Smart Cockpits by its Domain Controller Collaborating with AUO

In collaboration with AUO, a leading display manufacturer, ADLINK is at the forefront of smart cockpit innovation. AUO's Smart Cockpit, showcased at CES 2024, focuses on delivering intelligence, entertainment, and an unparalleled user experience. ADLINK's domain controller ADM-Q95 enables function integration for cluster, Central Information Display (CID), Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and passenger infotainment system, ensuring seamless fusion and reducing the number of installed control units at the same time.

ADLINK committed to driving developments in the autonomous vehicle and smart cockpit sectors. The collaborative initiatives with TIER IV and AUO represent tangible steps toward enhancing the safety and performance of autonomous technologies. To explore more about ADLINK's contributions to the autonomous driving industries, please visit TIER IV at West Hall, Transportation/Vehicle Technology, booth #6658 and AUO at booth #5667 during CES 2024.

