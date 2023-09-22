ADLINK and Ataya reveal 5G private network solutions at MWC Las Vegas

"ADLINK is the best partner for your 5G digital transformation to smart manufacturing and industrial IoT." Tweet this

ADLINK Technology (stock code: 6166), a world leader in edge computing solutions, will jointly present a series of 5G solutions with Ataya during MWC Las Vegas 2023, booth number 574, including the MicroRAN all-in-one 5G private network, 5G uCPE, 5G RAN and 5G gateway solutions.

MicroRAN, the all-in-one 5G private network solution aims to solve many problems faced by small and medium-size enterprises in building a 5G network, including high construction costs, complex network architecture, integration bottlenecks with existing Wi-Fi and wired devices, and network security management. The solution is characterized by cost-effective and efficient deployment, security and reliability. The MicroRAN 5G core network and management software provides a lightweight but multifunctional private network platform service. Through the concept of Network as a Service, it integrates the network architecture to achieve a good end-to-end user experience, allowing enterprises to easily deploy and complete configuration of the 5G private network service.

ADLINK, with more than 25 years of experience in R&D and manufacturing of network communication products, will also demonstrate a series of 5G products to enhance the 5G solution's coverage, including the 5G MEC server, 5G uCPE, 5G RAN and 5G gateway, which play a key role in the digital transformation of enterprises. When a modern factory introduces various types of automated and networked production equipment, the requirements for the network communication system required for the digitization of the factory and the interconnection and common interface standards between machines and tools also increase accordingly. By combining ADLINK's 5G and automation solutions, such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and automated optical inspection (AOI), we believe that more small and medium-size manufacturing industries will benefit.

