ADLINK Announces 14th Gen Intel® Processor Support Across Leading-edge Industrial and AI Solutions

ADLINK Technology, a global leader in edge computing, is upgrading key product lines to support the latest 14th Gen Intel® Core™ processors this year. This strategic upgrade involves several ADLINK products, including industrial ATX motherboards, PICMG 1.3 full-size Single Board Computers (SBCs), embedded systems, and fanless modular industrial computers designed to optimize edge performance in versatile applications, from factory automation, machine vision, retail, kiosks, digital signage, to security, and beyond.

Future-Ready Enhancements with 14th Gen Intel Core Processors

The 14th Gen Intel Core processors are future-ready, combining enhanced performance, and a hybrid architecture with up to 8 Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores. Designed for multitasking, they boost processing speed, energy efficiency, and AI capabilities, ideal for diverse applications in sectors like automation, healthcare, and transportation. 14th Gen Intel Core processors are backward compatible with 600 series chipsets, giving a straightforward way to increase processing power and efficiency in existing systems. This translates into real-world benefits such as reduced operational costs, improved system reliability, and accelerated data processing, enabling ADLINK customers to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

IMB-M47/IMB-M47H Upgraded Mainstream ATX Motherboards Enhanced with Intel 14th Gen Processors

The ADLINK IMB-M47 and IMB-M47H industrial motherboards, known for their reliability and high performance, now officially support the latest Intel 14th Gen Processors. The motherboards benefit greatly from this upgrade, with enhanced capabilities for complex industrial processes, marking a significant step forward in computing performance and capability for industrial and AI edge computing.

Further upgrades are planned for this year, including the NuPRO-E47 PICMG 1.3 full-size SBCs in H1 2024 and MVP-5200/MVP-6200 Series fanless modular industrial computers in H2 2024. These advanced platforms are designed to meet the growing demands of AI and machine learning applications, offering unparalleled performance and flexibility.

ADLINK's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions is exemplified by the adoption of Intel's 14th Gen processors. This move reaffirms their commitment to innovation and excellence in edge computing and AI and ensures their customers are well-equipped for the future. By consistently providing the latest in product roadmaps, ADLINK empowers their clients with strategic planning capabilities for upcoming upgrades and new initiatives, aligning with their evolving technological needs.

For more information, please visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 28 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.

Media Contact

PR Manager, ADLINK Technology, 408-360-0200, jennifer.collins@adlinktech.com, www.adlinktech.com

SOURCE ADLINK Technology