ADLINK Champions Embedded Computing Market with the 662-pin OSM Form Factor by SGET

Open Standard Module™ (OSM), measuring just 45mm x 45mm, streamlines production with zero overhead modular systems and offers 662 pins for enhanced miniaturization and IoT applications. ADLINK offers OSM-IMX93 and OSM-IMX8MP based on NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus respectively, pioneering OSM form factor and demonstrating continued breakthroughs in embedded computing.

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, introduces Open Standard Module™ (OSM) by SGET, a compact yet powerful form factor revolutionizing embedded computing. Having crafted as a member of the SGET committee, ADLINK played a pivotal role in establishing its presence in the industry. OSM modules represent a new pinnacle in compact, open standard, and solderable BGA mini modules, seamlessly accommodating both Arm and x86 designs while boasting a significantly smaller form factor than any available computer-on-modules in the market.

OSM redefines size efficiency, with the largest module measuring a mere 45mm x 45mm, 28% smaller than the Qseven (70x70mm), and 51% smaller than SMARC (82x50mm). Despite its compact size, OSM has 662 pins, more than SMARC's 314 pins and Qseven's 230.

This BGA design allows the implementation of more interfaces on a smaller footprint, highlighting its significance in miniaturization and meeting the growing complexity of requirements. For a growing number of IoT applications, this standard seamlessly integrates the benefits of modular embedded computing with the rising demands for cost efficiency, reduced footprint, and diverse interfaces.

Moreover, with a power envelope typically under 15W and being a soldered-down solution that can withstand extreme vibration, OSM is ideal for applications demanding resilience in rugged environmental conditions.

ADLINK leads in bringing transformative technology to the market with the OSM product line, showcasing the exceptional OSM-IMX93 and OSM-IMX8MP modules. This is just the beginning to drive advancements in embedded computing.

"As pioneers in the establishment of OSM form factor, we're committed to delivering even more innovative solutions, empowering customers to unlock new possibilities. The OSM sets the stage for continuous computer-on-module innovations, and we are proud to be at the forefront of every edge computing solution," said Henri Parmentier, Senior Product Manager at ADLINK COM.

ADLINK will also be providing OSM development kits, providing OSM modules and reference carriers supporting all-around comprehensive interfaces, for on-the-spot prototyping and referencing.

For more information about ADLINK COMs, follow these links here at http://www.adlinktech.com: OSM-IMX8MP and OSM-IMX93 modules.

