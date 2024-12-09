ADLINK Edge AI Solutions Upgrade to NVIDIA JetPack™ 6.1

"The advancement brought by NVIDIA JetPack 6.1 will accelerate our customers' AI application development goals." Post this

 Upgraded libraries: Core libraries upgraded to the latest versions, including CUDA 12.6, TensorRT 10.3, cuDNN 9.3, VPI 3.2, DLA 3.1, and DLFW 24.0.

 Optimized Argus library: Improvements to the Argus library reduce CPU usage by up to 40%, a critical factor for improving performance in vision applications, especially in scenarios requiring high-performance image and video stream processing.

 Enhanced security: Firmware-based Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) support provides additional security for sensitive data and applications.

 Latest Linux Kernel and Ubuntu: JetPack 6.1 includes Jetson Linux 36.4, based on Linux Kernel 5.15 and the root file system of Ubuntu 22.04.

"ADLINK strives to ensure that our hardware supports the latest NVIDIA technologies. We believe that the advancement brought by JetPack 6.1 will accelerate our customers' AI application development goals," said Taita Chou, senior product manager of ADLINK's edge computing platform department. "This integration creates more opportunities for edge AI applications across various industries because ADLINK Edge AI Platforms leverage the power of JetPack 6.1 help our customers introduce the latest AI technology more quickly to develop and implement novel solutions."

The new generation of ADLINK Edge AI Platforms provides ADLINK customers greater flexibility for AI edge computing solutions with powerful specifications, including up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory, multiple storage options, rich I/O interfaces, and support for Linux Ubuntu 22.04. ADLINK Edge AI Platforms are ideal for smart manufacturing, smart retail, smart cities, and AMRs.

ADLINK Edge AI Platforms for NVIDIA JetPack™ 6.1 include:

● DLAP-211 Orin Series: NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX or Nano Compact Edge AI Platform

● DLAP-411 Orin: NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX AGX Compact Edge AI Platform

● RQX-59 Series: NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ ROS 2 Robotic Controller

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 28 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

