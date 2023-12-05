ADLINK introduces COM-Express Type 7 module with the best performance per watt in its class

"The ADLINK Express-VR7 module can realize wide-ranging edge networking innovations, such as edge networking equipment, 5G infrastructure at the edge, video storage analytics, intelligent surveillance, and industrial automation and control." Post this

"We are excited to collaborate with ADLINK on its newest Express VR7 module powered by our AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V3000 processor," said David Rosado, senior product marketing manager, Embedded Processors Group at AMD. "With its combination of high-performance and power efficiency, the Ryzen Embedded V3000 is a great addition to the Express VR7 module especially for developers who require a robust Computer-on-Module solution with advanced features for edge computing."

Integrating 14x PCIe Gen4 lanes and 2x10G Ethernet interfaces that are backplane KR, copper, and fiber optic compatible, and is available with extreme temperature option (-40°C to 85°C), the ADLINK Express-VR7 module can realize wide-ranging edge networking innovations, such as edge networking equipment, 5G infrastructure at the edge, video storage analytics, intelligent surveillance, and industrial automation and control.

ADLINK is also working to provide I-Pi development kits based on the Express-VR7 module for out-of-the-box-ready prototyping and referencing.

For more information about the ADLINK Express-VR7 module, please follow the following link here at: https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/COMExpressType7/Express-VR7?lang=en

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

