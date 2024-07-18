ADLINK Launches New IMB-C Value Series ATX Motherboards

"The IMB-C series expands the IMB ATX motherboard range, providing a cost-effective alternative to the high-performance IMB-M series." Post this

Cost-effective ATX motherboards optimized for budget, with essential performance and uncompromised reliability.

Broad-range Intel Core processor support, ensuring versatility across various applications in multiple environments.

Robust connectivity with extensive I/O capabilities for industrial applications like warehousing, industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and new energy.

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, and a global supplier of industrial PCs and motherboards, announces the launch of the new IMB-C Value Series of ATX motherboards, extending the IMB series motherboard range with new, more affordable, options for users seeking high-performance at a lower price point. The IMB-C value series comes with processor options ranging from Gen 10 to Gen 14 Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 and includes features such as 2.5 Gbe, PCIe 4.0, DDR4, and USB 3.0, to suit applications in warehousing, industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and new energy.

Tailored for budget-sensitive projects without sacrificing essential features, the IMB-C models support DDR4 and PCIe 4.0, catering to applications that require solid performance with cost efficiency. Conversely, the IMB-M series is designed for top-tier performance, supporting DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, ideal for cutting-edge industrial use. The IMB-C series offers a comprehensive portfolio from Intel's 10th to 14th gen processors. Specifically, the IMB-C46 and IMB-C46H models come equipped with the Q470 and H420E chipsets respectively, optimized for 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Meanwhile, the IMB-M47 with the Q670 chipset, and the IMB-M47H with the H610 chipset, both support the 12th to 14th gen Intel Core processors, aligning with advanced system requirements and higher performance expectations.

"The IMB-C series broadens our ATX motherboard lineup to include budget-conscious models that maintain our standard for durability without the hefty price tag," said HC. Lin, ADLINK's Product Manager of Edge Computing Platforms BU. "By leveraging the latest technology with more conservative specifications, we've achieved an optimal balance. The series includes essential features for industrial applications—such as PCIe, 2.5GbE, and a range of Intel Core processors—while keeping costs low with DDR4 and PCIe 4.0. These choices ensure our customers can access high-quality, cost-effective solutions that are also fully compatible with ADLINK's pre-validated expansion cards, paving the way for future innovations in edge computing.

The ADLINK IMB-C series of industrial ATX motherboards offers cost-effectiveness without sacrificing performance. Fully compatible with ADLINK's range of pre-validated expansion cards for motion, vision, and I/O, this series streamlines system integration and speeds up deployment. The IMB-C Value Series employs well-established technology instead of cutting-edge options to ensure reliability and effectiveness. Supporting Intel Core processors from the 10th to 14th generations, and equipped with PCIe x16 plus multiple PCI or PCIe slots, up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, 2.5 GbE LAN, and AI enablement, it boosts productivity and drives innovation in Edge AI applications.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 28 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

