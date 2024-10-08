ADLINK Partners with SimProBot to Launch Tallgeese AI On-Premise Workstation Solution, Boosting Enterprise Productivity with Generative AI

"ADLINK's AI GPU servers function as the hardware platform for Tallgeese AI, offering robust support." Post this

ADLINK Technology (Stock Code: 6166), a global leader in edge computing solutions, announced a partnership with U.S.-based SimProBot to launch a dedicated on-premise generative AI solution for enterprises. By combining ADLINK's AI GPU servers and Tallgeese AI software, the solution can deliver robust AI computing capabilities for businesses.

Since the OpenAI's ChatGPT launch in December 2022, generative AI has become ubiquitous, transitioning from high-end corporate tools to everyday applications. Tallgeese AI capitalizes on this shift by offering an on-premise solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that requires no coding expertise. It automates repetitive tasks and enhances productivity, making advanced AI technology practical and beneficial for SMEs.

For traditional manufacturing companies that offer a wide variety of products and face challenges due to non-standardized processes, Tallgeese AI integrates product data from internal document management systems to create a comprehensive "Super Product Manager" (PM). This solution not only assists sales teams with real-time customer needs but also addresses growth areas related to knowledge transfers and sales processes.

"We are excited to partner with ADLINK to launch the Tallgeese AI On-Premise Workstation Solution," said Jeffrey Lai, CEO of SimProBot. "Tallgeese AI is dedicated to creating safe and reliable AI for enterprises. This collaboration with ADLINK will provide businesses with a powerful edge AI computing solution that safeguards company data and accelerates digital transformation, seamlessly integrating AI into business processes."

ADLINK's AI GPU servers function as the hardware platform for Tallgeese AI, offering robust support. Enterprises can choose hardware platforms that match their scale, paired with appropriate GPU cards, to meet the demands of on-premise AI applications, ranging from 100 to 6000 TOPS. With years of experience in automation, ADLINK also offers a variety of digital transformation solutions through hardware and software integration.

ADLINK's AI GPU server series, designed for on-premise AI applications, empowers enterprises and partners in fine-tuning AI models across diverse fields and data sets. This enables the development of applications, including chatbots, coding, and large language models (LLM). The series uses 2U/4U short chassis designs, making it ideal for deployment in on-premise environments, providing flexibility and efficiency.

"ADLINK is committed to providing leading on-premise AI hardware solutions," said Eric Kao, General Manager of Network, Communication and Automotive Business Unit of ADLINK Technology. "We believe that our partnership with Tallgeese AI will bring even greater value to enterprises. Furthermore, ADLINK's own factories have already leveraged various AI applications, from low-touch automation to digital transformation solutions, optimizing production operations."

"ADLINK has been my former employer and a trusted partner in networking and computing for over 25 years, providing numerous hardware designs for customers worldwide. This made ADLINK our top choice when selecting a hardware partner for Tallgeese AI. We aim to create a win-win situation through this collaboration, delivering a secure, stable, and flexible on-premise AI solution for enterprises," said Lman Chu, Chief Strategy Officer at SimProBot.

Advantages of the Tallgeese AI On-Premise Workstation Solution include:

Data Security: Enterprises retain full control over data security, with no risk of data leaks.

Stability and Reliability: On-premise AI workstations are unaffected by network issues, ensuring stable AI model operation.

Customization: Enterprises can customize the system through built-in APIs, facilitating collaboration across departments.

Flexible Scalability: Hardware platforms can be chosen based on the enterprise's scale, with room for future expansion.

ADLINK looks forward to continue accelerating enterprise AI adoption and enhancing the benefits of digital transformation through this collaboration with SimProBot, cultivating more business value.

About SimProBot

SimProBot is a generative AI company focused on privacy-first solutions. It provides secure and innovative AI solutions that help businesses boost productivity and create value.

About ADLINK Technology

With over 25 years of experience in server development, ADLINK Technology is committed to providing high-performance, reliable enterprise-level solutions. As an industry-leading technology company, ADLINK has not only been deeply involved in server technologies for years but also actively invests in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation innovation. Through continuous advancement in cutting-edge technology, ADLINK strives to help global enterprises achieve digital transformation, creating intelligent business models and operational excellence.

