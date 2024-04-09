ADLINK releases Intel® Amston-Lake-powered modules with up to 8 cores at 12W TDP suiting ruggedized edge solutions

"Built for highly responsive on-device AI execution and at the same time can withstand ruggedized use scenarios, these new ADLINK COMs allow developers to realize various IoT edge innovations moving forward." Post this

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, announces the release of two new Computer-on-Modules based on the latest Intel® Atom processors, available in two form factors — COM Express (COM.0 R3.1) Type 6 Compact size and SMARC 2.1 Short size — both offering up to 8-core CPU at 6/9/12W TDP. Utilizing Intel's Gracemont architecture, with broadened cache and memory bandwidth, responsive coding footprint, combined with soldered-down memory and extreme temperature option, the modules deliver superior performance with great efficiency for wide-ranging ruggedized IoT solutions at the edge.

The ADLINK cExpress-ASL module offers a 2/4/8-core Intel Atom x7000RE & x7000C series processor, boosting up to 3.8 GHz, up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory, and is integrated with Intel UHD graphics with up to 32 execution units. Along with support for two digital display interfaces (DisplayPort/HDMI), eight PCIe x1 Gen3 lanes, 2.5GbE LAN, and USB 3.2, it makes your go-to solution for applications including industrial automation, industrial HMI, robotics, AI, and more.

The ADLINK LEC-ASL SMARC module, on the other hand, on top of the 2/4/8-core Intel Atom x7000RE & x7000C series CPU with 4/8/16GB memory, adds support for two CAN bus, and most importantly, two MIPI CSI for camera connection, suiting IoT applications requiring image capturing and on-device graphics processing, such as smart retail, measurement, access control, and transportation.

Both of ADLINK's two new modules that feature the Intel Atom x7000C series are equipped with Intel® TCC (Time-Coordinated Computing) and TSN (Time Sensitive Networking) support. Intel TCC boasts precise time synchronization and CPU/IO timeliness within a system, while TSN optimizes time precision for synchronized networking between multiple systems. Together, the timely execution of deterministic, hard real-time workloads with ultra-low latency is ensured, making them ideal for critical networking gateway and communication use cases.

ADLINK will also be providing COM Express and SMARC development kits based on the cExpress-ASL and LEC-ASL modules, with carriers supporting all-around comprehensive interfaces for on-the-spot prototyping and referencing.

For more information about ADLINK COMs, visit the product pages for: cExpress-ASL (COM Express Type 6) and LEC-ASL (SMARC) modules. Stay tuned, as ADLINK is working to offer another COM Express Type 10 module based on Intel Atom X7000RE & X7000C series processors (Amston Lake).

