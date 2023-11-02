ADLINK Reveals All New Open Frame and True Flat Industrial Touch Monitors

"ADLINK offers comprehensive industrial-grade touch monitors and smart panel PCs with one-stop value-added customization with our experts." Post this

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, is proud to introduce the latest industrial touch monitors – the OM & IM Series. The open-frame (OM) and true-flat (IM) monitors feature a slim design and smooth user interaction ideal for Human Machine Interface (HMI) applications in a wide range of industries, such as smart manufacturing, public transport, healthcare, and retail to fulfill data visualization at the edge.

ADLINK's industrial touch screen monitors have a wide viewing angle and high brightness (optional) feature for outdoor or semi-outdoor use and anti-fingerprint surface treatment to ensure clear visibility under sunlight. Additionally, support for Projected Capacitive (PCAP) 10-point multi-touch enables a smooth, intuitive user experience. These high-durability series are equipped with industrial-grade panels, direct from AUO, protected by 7H hardness and IP65-rated front panels to withstand long hours of operating in harsh environments.

The OM series (open-frame) has a wide range of panel sizes (from 7" to 43") and is designed for use in embedded display applications. The panels are seamlessly integrated with a variety of systems and applications to bring data visualization to life, with applications including smart factory control panels, automated pharmacy systems, self-service kiosks, public displays, and more.

The IM series (true-flat) is a stand-alone industrial touch monitor that supports a variety of mounting options (wall mount, VESA, and desktop stand), plug-in and ready-to-use design enabling applications in many fields, such as digital menus for retail, passenger information signage for transportation, and infrastructure surveillance.

ADLINK also provides value-added services to meet diverse environmental requirements.

Scaler and firmware: scaler board design, network diagnostics, and data collection functions. Mechanical design: open/closed frame/flat designs, optional IP65/IP69 solutions, and mounting design. Optical enhancement: high brightness, backlight thermal design, optical bonding, and privacy/UV filters. Touch solution: all-touch experience, decal printing, vandal proofing, and anti-fingerprint coating.

"Why ADLINK's industrial monitor and panel PC solutions?" We offer comprehensive industrial-grade touch monitors and smart panel PCs with one-stop value-added customization with our experts. Most importantly, ADLINK is the Titanium Tier of Intel ® Partner Alliance and teams up with AUO® Display Plus to ensure delivering solid-built product quality and assist customers in saving considerable total cost of ownership (TCO) then being fast time to market.

Discover more about edge visualization at: https://www.adlinktech.com/en/Panel_PCs_Monitors

