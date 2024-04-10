ADLINK reveals new graphics card with Intel Arc A380E GPU at Embedded World 2024

"The industrial grade A380E graphics card features an exceptional cost/performance ratio, high reliability and low power consumption (50W)." Post this

ADLINK debuts its first graphics card based on Intel GPU, the A380E, featuring great performance and compatibility with ADLINK gaming platforms.

Beyond its prowess in commercial gaming, the A380E extends its utility to Edge AI applications, leveraging the robust support of the OpenVino™ AI toolkit. This integration empowers A380E to streamline AI development and seamlessly integrate deep learning functionalities.

Catch a glimpse of the A380E in action at both ADLINK and Intel booths during Embedded World 2024, where its cutting-edge capabilities will be showcased to enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The industrial grade A380E graphics card features an exceptional cost/performance ratio, high reliability and low power consumption (50W). As with all ADLINK industrial products, it delivers on longevity with availability guaranteed for a minimum of five years. In addition, the A380E graphics card is slim and compact with a single slot design, measuring only 69mm x 156mm.

Flexible application

Although the core market is likely to be commercial gaming, the A380E graphics card is also suited to industrial Edge AI applications such as Industrial IoT and retail analytics. Video wall graphics and media processing and delivery are examples of the many other potential uses.

The A380E graphics card is compatible with the OpenVino open-source toolkit which streamlines AI development and integration of deep learning in several domains including computer vision. It also supports DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, OpenCL 3.0*, Windows 11 and Linux.

Comprehensive portfolio

The A380E is a welcome addition to ADLINK's extensive range of A350E/A370E MXM GPU solutions featuring powerful Intel Arc discrete graphics. These modules improve response, precision and reliability in time sensitive Edge applications demanding graphics in sectors such as healthcare, media processing, transportation and of course, commercial gaming.

Find out more at Embedded World in Nuremberg, 9-11 April 2024. ADLINK will be in Hall 3, Stand 147. Alternatively, visit us online to discover the potential of the new A380E graphics card.

