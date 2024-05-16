ADLINK Technology introduces award-winning ARM-based Panel PC

"The energy-efficient and scalable SP2-IMX8 was designed and developed to meet the demand for fast-track development, verification and validation." Post this

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, has launched the SP2-IMX8 7"/10" open frame panel PC (with 2.5" Pico-ITX SBC). Based on ARM architecture, this truly flexible solution can also be configured as a media gateway or portable Panel Box. It has already outclassed hundreds of entries to win Embedded World 2024 Best In Show in the Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals category.

Game changer technology

The energy-efficient and scalable SP2-IMX8 was designed and developed to meet the demand for fast-track development, verification and validation and hence deliver significant savings in time, cost and resources. For ease of integration, it supports Windows, Android and Linux OS ensuring the solution is suitable for a multitude of edge devices and use cases. Upgrading is easy via the edge I/O expansion function.

Powered by an NXP i.MX8M Plus high-performance processor, the SP2-IMX8 has a 32GB eMMC and external Micro SD slot for storage expansion with 12V DC or 12-24V DC input; and a physical recovery, reset with an optional power button. Additionally, it supports buzzer, optional speaker, mic-in, line-out and multiple I/O connectors, such as USB, COM, CAN bus and 1GbE LAN TSN. The SP2-IMX8 has also passed shock and vibration tests, withstands a broad range of operating temperatures and provides ESD 8K/15K protection for ongoing system operation.

Versatile application

Typical applications include system control panels, access control, kiosks, vending machines and passenger information; in markets such as automation, manufacturing, test & measurements, smart retail and transportation.

Edge I/O enables the extra functions and interfaces, for instance, USB 3.2, I2C, SPI, 4GPI&4GPO and others on request, on this innovative solution to be customized to suit various vertical applications. Reduced power requirements and simplified circuitry support the design of smaller, more compact devices, making the SP2-IMX8 ideal for embedded use and industrial environments with limited space.

The ARM-based SP2-IMX8 open frame Panel PC was previewed at Embedded World 2024 and is available now. Find out more about this innovative development at http://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Panel_PCs_Monitors/Panel_PCs_Monitors/SP2-IMX8_Series.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) is a leader in edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in intensive care units to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car. More than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and is part of the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee, and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT, and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation, and infotainment. For over 28 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK has enabled the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society worldwide. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners in the U.S. and other countries.

