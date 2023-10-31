ADLINK Technology Receives 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World

"We are proud to receive the 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World for our ROScube-X RQX-59 Series." Post this

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing and Preferred Partner of NVIDIA, announced today that the ROScube-X RQX-59 Series has received a 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

"We are proud to receive the 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World for our ROScube-X RQX-59 Series. This recognition underscores our commitment to advancing IoT deployments with cutting-edge solutions. The ROScube family is an incredibly versatile robotic controller created specifically for AI-driven robotics. It seamlessly integrates with ROS 2 and its extensive ecosystem, making it ideal for AMR and autonomous driving solutions. The RQX-59 Series, equipped with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin modules, can synchronize frames from LiDAR and up to 8 GMSL2/FPD-Link III cameras. Not to mention, it offers customized BSP and readily available camera drivers to streamline development for our valued customers," said Ethan Chen, General Manager of Edge Computing Platforms BU, ADLINK Technology. "At ADLINK, we envision leading edge computing innovations and an AI-driven future. This award reflects our team's hard work and innovation, and we eagerly anticipate further contributions to the evolving IoT industry."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate ADLINK Technology Inc. for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the ROScube-X RQX-59 Series, an innovative solution that earned ADLINK Technology the 2023 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from ADLINK Technology in the future."

