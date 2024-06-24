ADLINK Unveils Next-Generation Railway Solutions: AVA-7200, AVA-1000, and Passenger Information Display System (PIDS)

"The introduction of AVA-7200, AVA-1000 and PIDS solution underscores ADLINK's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the transportation sector." Post this

With a legacy of innovation spanning decades in the railway industry, ADLINK Technology Inc. proudly announces the launch of its latest products, including the AVA-7200 edge AI server, AVA-1000 train to ground gateway, and Passenger Information Display System (PIDS). These cutting-edge solutions mark a significant milestone in ADLINK's commitment to advancing railway technology and revolutionizing railway operations worldwide.

Building on our successful experiences in both onboard and wayside applications, ADLINK's latest solutions are designed to address the diverse needs of the railway industry. From real-time obstacle detection to seamless passenger information delivery, these systems are positioned to optimize safety, efficiency, and passenger experience across all aspects of railway operations.

Ryan Chiu, General Manager of ADLINK DMS+ & Rugged Computing BU, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The introduction of AVA-7200, AVA-1000 and PIDS solution underscores ADLINK's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the transportation sector. We are excited to support our customers with transformative technologies that redefine safety, efficiency, and connectivity in railway operations."

The AVA family of products, including the AVA-7200 and AVA-1000, sets a new standard for reliability, performance, and security in railway computing systems. These products cover a wide range of applications, including AI, 5G/Wi-Fi connectivity, and onboard servers. The AVA-7200, powered by NVIDIA Ampere GPGPU and certified with EN50155 & EN45545, ensures superior performance and immediate deployment readiness, enhancing safety and operational efficiency. Leveraging AI-powered video analysis, it enables proactive risk mitigation and enhances overall railway safety.

The AVA-1000 features a fanless design, durability in extended temperature ranges, and advanced TPM 2.0 technology, safeguarding data integrity and privacy. It provides uninterrupted connectivity for train-to-ground communication. Furthermore, its compact and lightweight design simplifies installation, making it an ideal solution for rail integrators operating in space-constrained environments.

In addition to the AVA family, ADLINK introduces the Passenger Information Display System (PIDS), a rugged display solution incorporating AUO Tartan Display Technology. Our solid collaboration with AUO adds even more versatility and reliability to the solution. With eight panel sizes to choose from and brightness ranging from 700 nits to 1500 nits, customers can customize their displays with different combinations of glass, coating, housing, and software support to meet their specific requirements. Furthermore, ADLINK is proud to be one of the few companies that produce 100% in-house, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

As the railway industry continues to evolve, ADLINK remains at the forefront of driving innovation and progress. With the debut of AVA-7200, AVA-1000, and PIDS solution, they are poised to revolutionize railway operations and set new benchmarks for excellence in the transportation industry.

For more information about ADLINK's AVA series and PIDS solutions, please visit https://www.adlinktech.com/en/Rugged-AIoT-Platform.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 29 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

Media Contact

PR Manager, ADLINK Technology, 408-360-0200, [email protected], www.adlinktech.com

