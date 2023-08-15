ADLINK's COM-HPC module powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core processor offers up to i9, 24 cores, and 36MB cache at 65W TDP-- transcending cross-industry innovations

"Utilizing Intel's advanced hybrid architecture, with up to 16 Performance-cores plus 8 Efficient-cores and an increased cache of 36MB, the module demonstrates brilliant performance per watt." Tweet this

o up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, 16 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores, and 32 threads

o up to 128GB DDR5 SODIMM at 4000MT/s and 36MB cache (6MB more than predecessors)

o 1 x16 PCIe Gen 5, 2x 2.5GbE LANs

Supporting Intel® TCC, and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), COM-HPC-cRLS is well-suited for hard-real-time computing workloads required by applications such as industrial automation semiconductor equipment testing, and AI robots

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, announces the readily availability of one of its most sought-after Computer-on-Modules based on the latest, 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors — The COM-HPC-cRLS, a COM-HPC Client type Size C module.

Utilizing Intel's advanced hybrid architecture, with up to 16 Performance-cores plus 8 Efficient-cores and an increased cache of 36MB, the module demonstrates brilliant performance per watt along with AVX-512 VNNI and Intel® UHD AI inferencing support for realizing diverse edge AI and IoT use cases.

Available with up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor at 65W TDP, the COM-HPC-cRLS provides two 2.5GbE LANs and up to 128GB DDR5 SODIMM at 4000MT/s. Most importantly, it packs 1 x16 PCIe Gen5 lanes that can fulfill the same computing and transmission performance with fewer lanes than its predecessors, and with a bandwidth of up to 32GT/s, in driving next-gen compute-intensive edge innovations.

What's more, the module offers Intel® TCC (Time-Coordinated Computing) and TSN (Time Sensitive Networking) support. TCC brings precise time synchronization and CPU/IO timeliness within a system, whereas TSN optimizes time precision for synchronized networking between multiple systems. With these two features working coincide with one another, COM-HPC-cRLS can be assured of the timely execution of deterministic, hard real-time workloads with ultra-low latency, making it well fitted for hard real-time computing workloads required by applications such as industrial automation, semiconductor equipment testing, AI robots, autonomous driving, and aviation.

All in all, the ADLINK COM-HPC-cRLS cannot only simplify developers' application-specific carrier designs and reduce their time to market significantly with PCIe Gen5 but also caters to various future-proof edge AI use cases at all fronts.

COM-HPC-cRLS

Up to 24 cores (16 P-cores + E-cores), 32 threads

16 PCIe Gen5 lanes, 8 PCIe Gen4 lanes

Up to 128GB DDR5 SO-DIMM at 4000 MT/s

2x 2.5GbE LANs

AI inferencing (AVX-512 VNNI, Intel® UHD)

ADLINK is also working to provide I-Pi development kits based on the ADLINK COM-HPC-cRLS module for on-the-spot prototyping and referencing. For additional information about the ADLINK COM-HPC-cRLS module, please visit the product page here: https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/COM-HPC-Client-Module/COM-HPC-cRLS?lang=en

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.

1 Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

PR Manager, ADLINK Technology, 408-360-0200, jennifer.collins@adlinktech.com

SOURCE ADLINK Technology