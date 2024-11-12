ADLINK's EMP-100 Fanless Mini PC and Titan2 Waterproof Panel PC Have Won the Taiwan Excellence Award

"The recognition of the EMP-100 and Titan2 at this year's Taiwan Excellence Awards – selected from nearly a thousand entries – reaffirms ADLINK's leadership in industrial applications." Post this

The EMP-100 industrial-grade fanless mini PC (digital signage player) is suitable for a range of applications, including retail, dining, shopping complexes, and factories. It supports dual 4K displays and is equipped with multiple connectivity options and expansion interfaces.

displays and is equipped with multiple connectivity options and expansion interfaces. The Titan2 fully waterproof stainless steel touch panel is specifically designed for applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, mining, and automation. With an IP69K-rated waterproof and dustproof enclosure, it meets stringent hygiene standards and withstands high-pressure hot water cleaning.

ADLINK Technology is dedicated to integrating technological innovation with market needs, offering comprehensive industrial automation solutions globally to drive accelerated digital transformation across industries.

Global industrial display solution leader ADLINK Technology Inc. proudly announces that its edge visualization solutions, the fanless mini PC EMP-100 series, and the fully waterproof stainless steel panel PC Titan2 series, have both been honored with this year's Taiwan Excellence Award. Hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Taiwan Excellence Award recognizes Taiwanese products showcasing innovation, quality, and global competitiveness. This achievement highlights ADLINK's robust R&D capabilities, innovative designs, and superior product quality.

EMP-100 Compact Mini PC: Lightweight and Durable for Versatile Applications

The EMP-100, an industrial-grade fanless mini PC is an effective digital signage player, ideal for retail spaces, restaurants, shopping centers, and manufacturing facilities. Equipped with dual HDMI 2.0 ports, it supports dual 4K ultra-high-definition displays and features multiple connectivity options and expansion interfaces. ADLINK also offers value-added services to customize port configurations and storage capacity. With standard VESA mounting support, the EMP-100 is a versatile solution tailored to diverse application requirements. For further product details, please refer to the EMP-100 Product Information.

Titan2 IP69K Stainless Steel Panel PC: Robust and Strictly Sanitary-Compliant

The Titan2 industrial stainless steel panel PC is engineered to withstand challenging environments and meet stringent sanitary requirements, making a perfect monitoring solution for demanding food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, mining, and automation applications. Its IP69K-rated 304 stainless steel enclosure (316 medical-grade option available) offers exceptional corrosion resistance and is capable of enduring high-pressure hot water and alcohol-based sanitization, adhering to rigorous hygiene standards. The device also features customization options, including glare-reducing screen enhancements, increased brightness, and the optional integration of RFID and front-facing cameras for secure identity verification. For further product information, please refer to the Titan2 Product Information.

Leading Innovations to Accelerate Smart Industrial Transformation

ADLINK Technology remains committed to aligning technological innovation with market demands, delivering comprehensive, high-quality solutions for the global industrial automation market. The recognition of the EMP-100 and Titan2 at this year's Taiwan Excellence Awards – selected from nearly a thousand entries – reaffirms ADLINK's leadership in industrial applications. Moving forward, ADLINK will continue integrating edge visualization with smart manufacturing to empower customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey and embrace a smarter industrial future. For more information on ADLINK's industrial displays and computing solutions, please visit Industrial Display and Computing Solutions.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) is a leader in edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in intensive care units to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car. More than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and is part of the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee, and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT, and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation, and infotainment. For over 28 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK has enabled the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society worldwide. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

Media Contact

PR Manager, ADLINK Technology, 408-360-0200, [email protected], www.adlinktech.com

SOURCE ADLINK Technology