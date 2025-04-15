ADM Names I-care Reliability Inc. as a 2024 Supplier Award Winner

"True partnerships go beyond transactions—they fuel innovation, enhance efficiency, improve quality, and bolster resilience across our supply chain." Post this

The award criteria was based on both hard and soft data points from the supplier scorecard process, as well as direct feedback from ADM stakeholders. Awards were presented to non-commodity suppliers across six categories: Safety in Excellence, Supplier Quality, Service in Excellence, Value in Excellence, Sustainability, and Supplier of the Year.

I-care Reliability Inc. received the Safety in Excellence award this year.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ADM. It reflects not only the strength of our partnership, but also the dedication and professionalism of our field services team, whose work meaningfully supports the safe and reliable operation of ADM's plants," stated Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care, "While safety is always a shared responsibility, I'm proud of the role our teams play in helping uphold the highest standards across the sites where they serve."

About I-care

The I-care group is the market leader in predictive maintenance, monitoring hundreds of thousands of industrial machines worldwide. Our mission is to change the way the world performs. Our AI and data-driven solutions predict industrial failures months or even years before they occur. Thanks to I-care, machines around the world are safer, more productive and more sustainable. Founded in 2004 in Mons, Belgium, I-care employs over 850 people, has 36 offices in 16 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the USA) and has customers in over 55 countries.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We're a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry's broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We're a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We're a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at http://www.adm.com.

