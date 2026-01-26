Admin By Request Extends Formula 1 Partnership with Audi Driver Nico Hulkenberg

"We are incredibly excited to renew the partnership with Nico Hulkenberg. Formula 1 is the perfect place for Admin By Request, as it gives us massive exposure to a highly relevant audience and has enabled us to capitalise on exciting opportunities." ~ Lars Sneftrup Pedersen, Admin By Request CEO Post this

"I am really looking forward to continue my partnership with Admin By Request and to carry on my role as a global ambassador for the company. Formula 1 is built on innovation, data and precision, and without robust, reliable technology it is impossible to compete at the very highest level. That is why the parallels between motorsport and cybersecurity are so strong – in both worlds, success depends on control, accuracy and absolute trust in systems that must perform flawlessly under extreme pressure. I am proud to have Admin By Request continuing to support me and look forward to pushing ahead together, building on the strong foundation we have already established," says Nico Hulkenberg.

Last season brought memorable moments for both parties, particularly Hulkenberg's third-place finish at Silverstone's British Grand Prix in June (Sauber's first trip to the podium since 2013). Following Audi Group's 2022 acquisition of Sauber Motorsport, the team rebrands as Audi Revolut F1 Team for the upcoming season. The 2026 campaign also marks Formula 1's most significant technical revolution since 2014, with new regulations mandating that 50% of each car's power output must come from electric sources. This requirement forces all teams to develop completely new power units.

"As software developers, innovation is in our DNA, which is why we are thrilled to be part of the technological evolution that defines Formula 1 – something we will feel particularly strongly in the 2026 season. With new cars and new engines, every team and manufacturer is starting with a clean slate, and we are excited to see what Nico and the rest of the Audi team can achieve," adds Lars Sneftrup Pedersen.

The renewed agreement puts Admin By Request branding back on Hulkenberg's helmet and race suit for all 2026 events. Beyond trackside visibility, fans can track Hulkenberg's season through Admin By Request's social media presence on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, featuring behind-the-scenes content, race weekend updates, and fan competitions.

The 2026 Formula 1 season runs for 22 races, kicking off in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March and wrapping up at Abu Dhabi's season finale on 6 December.

About Admin By Request

Admin By Request delivers enterprise security through its Zero Trust Platform, serving organizations in more than 160 countries with SaaS-based solutions. Founded in Denmark over a decade ago, the company now operates offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Munich, New Zealand, Thailand, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. The company has grown 900% in five years by making enterprise-grade security accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The Endpoint Privilege Management and Secure Remote Access solutions are built for IT teams that need robust security without the usual complexity. Organizations can deploy these products in hours with immediate functionality. There's no server infrastructure to manage or maintain, implementation happens quickly rather than taking months, and teams don't need dedicated security administrators on staff. All development happens in-house, giving Admin By Request complete control over product quality and the ability to respond quickly to customer needs.

Media Contact

S. Dodson, Admin By Request, 64 2102357020, [email protected], https://www.adminbyrequest.com/en

