Admin By Request Joins Three Nordic Security and Technology Events in Early May

Zero Trust and endpoint security don't need to live in three separate projects for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Post this

Oslo Tech Show 2026 — May 6 & 7, Nova Spektrum, Lillestrøm

Admin By Request is a Gold Partner of Oslo Tech Show 2026, Norway's largest event and meeting place for high-tech innovation. The show brings together six co-located events spanning AI & Big Data, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Centres, DevOps, and Mobile.

Key details:

Booth: C302-06

Keynotes: Andreas Monrad, Customer Success & Sales Engineer at Admin By Request, will deliver keynote sessions on both days of the show, sharing real-world success stories and practical examples of how organisations are securing their environments with Admin By Request's Zero Trust Platform.

Day 1: Tuesday, May 6, 10:30 – 11:15 on Stage 2

Day 2: Wednesday, May 7, 10:10 – 10:50 on Stage 2

Session: One Agent, All Endpoints — a look at how Zero Trust and endpoint security don't need to live in three separate projects for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Attendees can also catch Admin By Request at the Oslo Tech Show Mingle Party on the evening of Day 1.

V2 Security Copenhagen 2026 — May 6, Bella Center

V2 Security is Denmark's largest cyber and information security expo, drawing over 5,500 IT managers and specialists across two days. Admin By Request will be hosting two keynote sessions, one on each day of the show.

Day 1 — Digital Sovereignty and Security: Shaping Europe's Cloud Landscape

Speaker: Moataz Shazly, ISV Account Manager at STACKIT

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 6, 11:45 – 12:15

Location: Theater 4

Language: English

Session link: View details

Hosted by Admin By Request in partnership with STACKIT, the cloud provider of Schwarz Digits and part of the Schwarz Group, the session will explore how European cloud providers and software vendors are building a sovereign, future-proof digital foundation with data stored and processed exclusively in Europe.

Day 2 — Identity at the Core, Privilege at the Edge & Zero Trust Everywhere In Between

Speaker: Paul John Fisher, Head of Global Strategy at Admin By Request

Date & Time: Thursday, May 7, 9:30 – 10:00

Location: Theater 4

Language: English

Session link: View details

Paul's session looks at how controlling privilege directly at the endpoint can support Zero Trust outcomes without the overhead of traditional PAM stacks, with a teaser of what's next on the Admin By Request product roadmap.

Solution Summit — May 7, Denmark

Admin By Request will also be joining Solution Summit 2026 on May 7 in Copenhagen, rounding out a packed week of Nordic events with a strong public-sector focus.

The event brings together IT decision-makers, procurement professionals, and public organisations for discussions on digital solutions, market trends, and the practical challenges facing IT teams today.

For Admin By Request, Solution Summit is an opportunity to connect with organisations working through complex technology and procurement decisions, and to show how the company's Zero Trust Platform helps make endpoint and access security simpler, stronger, and easier to manage.

About Admin By Request

Admin By Request delivers zero-trust privilege and access security without the complexity that usually comes with it. The company helps IT teams protect their organisations from privilege-based attacks through solutions that deploy in hours, require no dedicated administrators, and need no additional infrastructure. Their products are built entirely in-house in Denmark and are trusted by organisations in more than 100 countries. Admin By Request has grown over 900% in five years by making powerful security accessible.

Media Contact

P Legaspi, Admin By Request, 64 2102357020, [email protected], https://www.adminbyrequest.com/en/

SOURCE Admin By Request