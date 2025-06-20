Admin By Request Launches New Datacenter POP in Singapore

"Singapore is a strategic market for Admin By Request, and the opening of this datacenter underscores our commitment to providing secure, localized solutions for our customers." ~ Lars Pedersen, CEO of Admin By Request Post this

"Singapore is a strategic market for Admin By Request, and the opening of this datacenter underscores our commitment to providing secure, localized solutions for our customers," said Lars Pedersen, CEO of Admin By Request. "This expansion not only enhances performance for our customers in the region but also ensures that their data management aligns with stringent local regulations."

To further demonstrate this commitment to the ASEAN region, Admin By Request leadership will be attending the CYDES event in person and spending additional time in Singapore to engage with local partners and stakeholders.

Admin By Request's solutions are distributed in Singapore through its trusted partner, HaloData. Together, the companies aim to deliver compliant access management solutions to businesses of all sizes in the region.

"With Singapore and Southeast Asia being a key market for ABR, we are excited for the new data centre launch in Singapore," said Resham Ganglani, CEO of Halodata Group. "This brings about new flexibility and commitment to the region for our current customers and new upcoming ones. The availability of the Singapore data centre region underscores ABR's focus on the region as it grows to be the leader in the industry. Halodata is proud to be ABR's distributor as it continues with its aggressive growth and expansion worldwide."

About Admin By Request

Admin By Request provides Privileged Access Management solutions that remove permanent admin rights from endpoints while giving users secure, just-in-time access to perform administrative tasks. The platform helps organizations implement Zero Trust principles without the complexity usually associated with enterprise PAM tools. Admin By Request serves organizations across education, healthcare, finance, and technology sectors worldwide.

About HaloData

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Singapore, HaloData is a value-added distributor of information security solutions across Southeast Asia. The company works with established security vendors to bring proven technologies to market, focusing on helping organizations implement and manage security solutions through distribution, training, and technical support.

