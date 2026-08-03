Admin By Request Launches Web Access Management, An Endpoint-Level Browser Security Solution

The browser is where most work happens today, and it deserves the same level of governance as the rest of the endpoint. With Web Access Management, security teams can set clear policy on which sites and downloads are permitted, and have a complete record of every decision. Post this

A Platform Built in Stages

Admin By Request established itself with Endpoint Privilege Management, a solution that removes standing local admin rights and replaces them with just-in-time, fully audited privilege elevation. The approach allows users to perform trusted everyday tasks while giving IT departments a complete audit trail and automated approval workflows. The endpoint agent supports Windows, macOS, and Linux, and now accounts for active deployments exceeding 80,000 endpoints.

Secure Remote Access extended the same approval-driven model to remote connectivity. It provides IT staff, remote workers, and third-party vendors with browser-based, just-in-time access to internal systems, removing the standing exposure associated with traditional VPNs and jump servers. Each session is scoped, logged, and available for optional recording.

Web Access Management addresses the application in which users spend most of their working day, and the one most frequently used to deliver malware: the web browser.

Enforcement at the Endpoint

Conventional web security tools operate in the network path, inspecting traffic as it travels to the internet. That model depends on users connecting through a controlled inspection point, an assumption that does not hold for remote workers and contractors on unmanaged networks. Web Access Management instead enforces policy directly on the endpoint through the agent that Endpoint Privilege Management customers already run, so protection follows the device regardless of location and requires no proxy, DNS filter, or firewall changes.

Rather than inspecting traffic alone, the product governs the full range of browsing and download activity from the central portal. Administrators set policy over:

Which browsers users may run, and at which minimum versions

Which websites are permitted, blocked, or subject to approval

Whether executable downloads are allowed, require approval, require a stated business reason, or are denied outright

Whether MFA or Intune compliance is required before a download is released

Whether downloads are restricted to the device owner

When a user attempts a download, the agent holds the file and evaluates it against these rules, along with malware scanning through OPSWAT MetaDefender, before releasing the original file to the user. Enforcement does not depend on a cloud gateway remaining available.

To prevent policy from impeding productivity, trusted activity is cleared automatically. Administrators can pre-approve downloads by source, checksum, or vendor certificate, while AI and machine learning approve well-established software without manual review. Routine downloads proceed without intervention, and only unusual requests are escalated to an administrator.

Unified Management

Web Access Management uses the same sub-settings model as the rest of the platform, allowing a global baseline policy to coexist with stricter rules for individual groups. A finance team may require approval and MFA for every download while IT operates from a broader pre-approved list, with no additional deployments or separate tenants. For existing Endpoint Privilege Management customers, no new installation is required: the product runs on the existing agent, is managed from the same portal, and uses established approval workflows.

"The browser is where most work happens today, and it deserves the same level of governance as the rest of the endpoint," said Lars Sneftrup Pedersen, Founder and CEO of Admin By Request. "With Web Access Management, security teams can set clear policy on which sites and downloads are permitted, and have a complete record of every decision."

Web Access Management is available now and can be evaluated on up to 25 endpoints through the Admin By Request Free Plan, with no time limit and no feature restrictions.

About Admin By Request

Admin By Request is a global provider of SaaS-based enterprise security solutions, delivered through their Zero Trust Platform. Founded in Denmark over a decade ago, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries and has grown over 900% in five years. The platform gives IT teams control over privilege and access through three products: Endpoint Privilege Management, Secure Remote Access, and Web Access Management, all available without additional infrastructure or dedicated staff.

Media Contact

P Legaspi, Admin By Request, 64 2102357020, [email protected], https://www.adminbyrequest.com/en/

SOURCE Admin By Request