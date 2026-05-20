Admin By Request Partners with Infosecurity Europe 2026 to Bring F1 Driver Nico Hulkenberg to ExCeL London

"Cybersecurity and motorsport have more in common than people realize," said Nico Hulkenberg, Audi Revolut F1® Team Driver. "Both come down to preparation of many little details and reacting fast when things change." Post this

"Infosecurity Europe brings together a serious cross-section of the security community, and we're glad to be part of it for the first time," said Lars Sneftrup Pedersen, CEO of Admin By Request. "We'll be there all three days at Booth F118, and we'd encourage anyone curious about what we're doing to come and find us."

With more than 240 Grand Prix starts since his F1 debut in 2010, Hulkenberg is one of the most experienced drivers on the current grid, and a longstanding ambassador for Admin By Request.

"Cybersecurity and motorsport have more in common than people realize," said Nico Hulkenberg, Audi Revolut F1® Team Driver. "Both come down to preparation of many little details and reacting fast when things change. I'm looking forward to being at Infosecurity Europe with Admin By Request and meeting the people working on that side of it."

Nico Hulkenberg's Day 1 Schedule (Tuesday, 2 June)

Live Keynote Q&A: "In the Driver's Seat with Nico Hulkenberg"

Time: 12:25 PM to 12:45 PM

Location: Keynote Stage

Host: Lisa Forte

A live conversation exploring the parallels between Formula 1 and cybersecurity, covering speed, teamwork, data-driven decisions, and operating under pressure.

Leaders' Lounge Meet & Greet and Drinks Reception

Time: 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Location: South Gallery Room 3 and 4

Access: By invitation, Leader badge holders only

An exclusive networking session for senior professionals.

Booth Appearance at Admin By Request

Time: 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Location: Booth F118

Photo opportunities, autographs, giveaways, and a meet-and-greet with attendees.

Admin By Request VIP Meet & Greet

Time: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Access: By invitation only

Attendees can secure an invitation by visiting Booth F118 earlier in the day.

Endpoint Privilege Management Thought Leadership on Day 2

On Wednesday, 3 June at 2:15 PM, Paul Fisher will deliver a session titled "Why Endpoint Privilege Management is More Important Than Ever" on the Resilience and Cyber Risk Stage. The session examines why endpoint privilege management has become a foundational layer of modern cybersecurity strategy, and what security leaders should prioritize to close the gaps that attackers continue to exploit.

A Growing Global Presence

Infosecurity Europe is one of the largest security events in Europe, drawing tens of thousands of professionals each year. This will be Admin By Request's first time attending the event, and combined with the Hulkenberg partnership, it reflects the company's continued investment in global brand visibility and its commitment to engaging directly with the security community.

Visitors to Booth F118 can see live demonstrations of Admin By Request's Zero Trust Platform, including its Endpoint Privilege Management and Secure Remote Access solutions, and speak with the team about how leading organizations are using just-in-time privilege elevation and browser-based remote access to reduce risk without compromising productivity or introducing layers of enterprise complexity.

Tickets and the full conference programme are available at infosecurityeurope.com.

About Admin By Request

Admin By Request delivers zero trust privilege and access security without the complexity that usually comes with it. The company helps IT teams protect their organisations from privilege-based attacks through solutions that deploy in hours, require no dedicated administrators, and need no additional infrastructure. Their products are built entirely in-house in Denmark and are trusted by organisations in more than 100 countries. Admin By Request has grown over 900% in five years by making powerful security accessible.

Media Contact

P Legaspi, Admin By Request, 64 2102357020, [email protected], https://www.adminbyrequest.com/en/

SOURCE Admin By Request