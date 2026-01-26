Admin By Request Renews Partnership with Racing Driver Kevin Magnussen for 2026 Season

"Kevin Magnussen is a highly significant name at the very top level of international motorsport, much like our own ambition to be among the very best globally when it comes to developing software that strengthens IT security." ~ Lars Sneftrup Pedersen, Admin By Request CEO Post this

"Kevin Magnussen is a highly significant name at the very top level of international motorsport, much like our own ambition to be among the very best globally when it comes to developing software that strengthens IT security. Over the past three years, we have built a strong partnership, and we are pleased to continue the journey with Kevin and his team," said Lars Sneftrup Pedersen, CEO of Admin By Request.

"I am extremely happy and proud to continue my partnership with Admin By Request. We share an ambition to be the best in our respective fields, and I am grateful to continue representing the company as an ambassador, creating awareness and experiences at the world's greatest race tracks – and especially at Le Mans," said Kevin Magnussen.

Following a decade in Formula 1, Magnussen transitioned to endurance racing in 2025, joining BMW M Motorsport as a factory driver for the FIA World Endurance Championship. The eight-race series visits legendary circuits worldwide and currently features the highest manufacturer participation in its history. Magnussen faces competition from Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin, Cadillac, Genesis, and Alpine, with Ford and McLaren scheduled to join the grid in 2027.

"Our partnership with Kevin Magnussen began in Formula 1, and we are excited that he now also represents us in the FIA WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is watched by millions worldwide. There is arguably no more iconic race in the world, and it has never been more difficult to win. Manufacturers are investing enormous resources into developing the technology behind the advanced hybrid race cars in order to succeed. That fits perfectly with our tech mindset," added Lars Sneftrup Pedersen.

The renewed partnership puts Admin By Request branding on Magnussen's helmet, race suit, and team apparel throughout 2026. This includes a custom-designed Le Mans helmet featuring Admin By Request livery. Fans can follow Magnussen's season through Admin By Request's social media channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, with behind-the-scenes footage, images, competitions, and race updates posted throughout the year.

The 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship features eight endurance races, starting at Qatar's Formula 1 circuit on March 28 and including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Magnussen will also compete in three American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events: the 24 Hours of Daytona at Daytona International Speedway, the 12 Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway, and Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Admin By Request delivers enterprise security solutions through its Zero Trust Platform to organizations across more than 160 countries. The Danish company was founded over ten years ago and has since established operations in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Munich, New Zealand, Thailand, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Over five years, the company achieved 900% growth while maintaining its focus on making institutional-grade security tools available to businesses of every size.

The company's Endpoint Privilege Management and Secure Remote Access products are purpose-built for IT departments seeking robust security without operational complexity. Deployment takes hours rather than weeks or months, with products functioning immediately after installation. Teams avoid the burden of maintaining server infrastructure or employing specialist security staff. Complete in-house development gives Admin By Request full control over quality standards and allows rapid adaptation to customer requirements.

