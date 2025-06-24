Admiral: The Visitor Relationship Management Company Appoints Chris Thomley as Chief Financial Officer

"Chris brings a rare combination of strategic insight and operational excellence," said Dan Rua, CEO, Admiral Post this

"Chris brings a rare combination of strategic insight and operational excellence," said Dan Rua, CEO, Admiral. "His track record in scaling businesses, delighting customers and closing over $2B in buy-side and sell-side transactions makes him the perfect addition to our C-suite as we enter our next phase of growth."

Thomley, who brings 20 years of senior financial management experience, joins Admiral from AI-powered commerce platform MadMobile, where he served as CFO. During his tenure, Chris led all operational and strategic financial aspects of the company, including a $50 million debt raise to expand go-to-market efforts.

"I'm honored to join Admiral at such a pivotal and dynamic stage in the company's history," said Chris Thomley. "I look forward to partnering with the team to build on the company's strong financial foundation and help drive Admiral's mission forward." Chris holds a CPA license in the State of Florida and bachelor's and master's in accounting from the University of Florida, and he has held senior roles at data security leader Spirion, PawsPlus, Focal Point and Keystone North America. He began his career at Ernst & Young. As a SaaS and private equity veteran, he has managed investments on behalf of firms such as GTCR, The Riverside Company, HIG, Sterling Partners, NorWest Equity Partners, Halyard Capital, and Morgan Stanley.

Chris is just the latest C-suite addition for Admiral, complementing the addition of Chief Revenue Officer Rob Kade, previously a sales leader at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) before growing SaaS platform Shadow Health to a $100M+ exit. This appointment marks a significant milestone for Admiral as the pioneer of content creator copyright access control and the leading AI-powered marketing automation platform for media publishers.

About Admiral

Admiral, (https://www.getadmiral.com/) the Visitor Relationship Management (VRM) Company, helps thousands of digital publishers worldwide grow visitor relationships and revenue. Admiral's AI-powered SaaS platform solves several monetization challenges digital publishers face, with visitor journeys that include: copyright access control, paywalls and paid subscriptions, registration walls, donation management, advanced adblock analytics and revenue recovery, GDPR/GPP privacy consent, email acquisition, 1P data collection, social growth, journey shaping, mobile app downloads and more.

Media Contact

Michael Yeon, Admiral, 1 718 913 9871, [email protected], GetAdmiral.com

SOURCE Admiral