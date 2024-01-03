Adnimation Announces Advisory Board of Top Business Leaders to Propel Company Growth

2023 was a transformative year for Adnimation. Over the course of the year we witnessed substantial growth, with unofficial estimates indicating that we are positioned as the largest global player in Google's CTV landscape. Post this

The Adnimation Advisory Board brings together a group of highly accomplished business leaders spanning diverse industries. Each individual on the board contributes proven leadership, expertise, and a distinctive understanding of Adnimation's transformative potential.

The members include:

Daniel Sapir, CEO, Cellcom

Mor Weizer, CEO, Playtech

Yuval Tal, Founder, Payoneer

Eitan Shmueli, Partner, Lipa Meir & Co.

& Co. Benny Ayal, Owner, Ayal Group

"2023 was a transformative year for Adnimation," said Maor Davidovich, CEO of Adnimation. "Over the course of the year we witnessed substantial growth, with unofficial estimates indicating that we are positioned as the largest global player in Google's CTV landscape."

Davidovich further shared, "As we head into 2024, we have bolstered our team with a new VP of Sales and developed two robust monetization growth engines, set to launch in the coming months. Adnimation is poised to strengthen its footprint in the American market, including plans to open a local office to establish strategic dominance in the CTV market."

In 2023, Adnimation introduced two innovative monetization tools: Hybrid Header Bidding and CTV Fusion, which bring advanced capabilities to publishers of websites and CTV apps, helping them enhance and optimize their revenue streams. This reflects the company's commitment to ongoing improvement, with a focus on helping online publishers grow their businesses.

Guided by its leading technology and new Advisory Board, Adnimation intends to double in size in 2024.

