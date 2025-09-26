Adobe Population Health Expands Footprint Through Acquisition of Clinical Programs from MedZed Physician Services

"This acquisition expands our footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver whole-person care—including palliative services—to more underserved communities." Jayme Ambrose Post this

Adobe Population Health offers proactive care management services through a tech-enabled, hybrid care model delivering whole-person care. By combining proprietary risk stratification and health risk assessments with virtual and in-home care delivery, Adobe gathers a complete picture of at-risk members, coordinating seamlessly with primary care while addressing social determinants, improving outcomes and lowering costs.

MedZed Physician Services continues to independently provide services in California and is recognized for its deep clinical expertise in California. MedZed Physician Services shares Adobe's mission of bringing high-quality, holistic care directly to marginalized patients and communities.

"We are pleased to offer continuity of health care and introduce a new line of business for Adobe, our Palliative Care Program. This program is especially critical in the communities we serve in central and northern California, where there are often limited or no services," said Caroline Khan, MHA, market president, Adobe Population Health. "Through this initiative, we aim to support patients by coordinating both clinical and social care needs for those who meet the program's qualifications."

"At Adobe, our vision is simple: to improve quality of life which we know impacts health," said Jayme Ambrose, chief executive officer of Adobe Population Health. "This acquisition expands our footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver whole-person care—including palliative services—to more underserved communities."

About Adobe Population Health

Since 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach, addressing social determinants first so that a member's health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com.

About MedZed

MedZed partners with health plans to address the complex health-related social needs of high-risk, hard-to-reach individuals who have not responded to traditional healthcare outreach efforts. MedZed builds trusting relationships with its members enabling those members to engage in their own care and improve their health and well-being. MedZed connects deeply with its members to understand their challenges and the drivers of their health. MedZed supports health plans in providing care where it's needed most and reducing inappropriate utilization. Information concerning MedZed and its services can be found at www.mymedzed.com.

Media Contact

