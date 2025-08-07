Adobe Population Health Expands Footprint with Acquisition of MedZed Physician Services

"The addition of MedZed expands our footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver whole-person care—including palliative services—to more underserved communities." Jayme Ambrose Post this

Medzed Physician Services, recognized for its deep clinical expertise in California, shares Adobe's mission of bringing high-quality, holistic care directly to marginalized patients and communities.

"We are pleased to offer continuity of health care and introduce a new line of business for Adobe, our Palliative Care Program. This program is especially critical in the communities we serve in central and northern California, where there are often limited or no services," said Caroline Khan, MHA, market president, Adobe Population Health. "Through this initiative, we aim to support patients by coordinating both clinical and social care needs for those who meet the program's qualifications."

"At Adobe, our vision is simple: to improve quality of life which we know impacts health," said Jayme Ambrose, chief executive officer of Adobe Population Health. "The addition of MedZed expands our footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver whole-person care—including palliative services—to more underserved communities. We could not be more pleased to welcome them to the Adobe family.

About Adobe Population Health

Since 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach, addressing social determinants first so that a member's health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com

Media Contact

Heather Rivenburg, Punching Nun Group, 1 703.216.3893, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE Adobe Population Health