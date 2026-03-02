Adobe Population Health Expands Services with Acquisition of Eventa LLC, Adding Respiratory Care Solutions

Eventa's capabilities in respiratory care align directly with Adobe's mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality care to patients across the communities we serve. Jayme Ambrose Post this

"Eventa's capabilities in respiratory care align directly with Adobe's mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality care to patients across the communities we serve," said Jayme Ambrose, CEO of Adobe Population Health. "This acquisition allows us to expand our reach into Florida, Illinois, and Tennessee and deliver more integrated, proactive solutions that improve quality of life and health outcomes."

Eventa's founders, Gene Gantt and Scott Gantt, will continue leading operations within the company. "We are excited to join the Adobe family," said Gene Gantt. "This partnership gives us the resources and technology to enhance the care we provide, including new capabilities to identify and address social and environmental factors that affect our patients' respiratory health, while remaining deeply connected to our patients."

Scott Gantt added, "Working with Adobe allows us to grow into new markets and continue delivering personalized respiratory care, supported by Adobe's technology and population health expertise. Our focus on patient outcomes remains at the heart of everything we do."

This acquisition underscores Adobe's strategy of expanding specialized services within population health management while maintaining continuity for existing patients and clients. With Eventa joining Adobe, the company is positioned to deliver even greater impact on patient health and outcomes.

About Adobe Population Health

Since 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member's health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com/.

About Eventa, LLC

Eventa® was founded in October 2013 to provide unique consultancy services to State Medicaid Programs, Managed Care Organizations, Hospital Systems, and Manufacturers seeking a focus on High Acuity Respiratory Care in the Post Acute arena. With more than 75 years of combined experience, Eventa principals are leading experts in post-acute respiratory care. Eventa principals have held state and national leadership positions, authored numerous articles, and lectured both nationally and internationally on the subject of long term ventilator liberation, noninvasive ventilation, and post-acute, complex patient-centered care. For more information visit www.eventallc.com.

Media Contact

Heather Rivenburg, Punching Nun Group, 1 7032163893, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE Adobe Population Health