Adobe Population Health Ranks No. 1480 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the third year in a row." Jayme Ambrose Post this

Adobe provides interventional care management services across multiple states through a hybrid care model delivering whole-person care. By combining proprietary risk stratification and health risk assessment with virtual and in-home care delivery, Adobe gathers a complete picture of at-risk members, coordinating seamlessly with primary care while addressing social determinants, improving outcomes and lowering costs. Applying the human touch, Adobe develops real relationships forging a pathway forward and improving both the human and health condition of each member. Since opening in 2018, Adobe Population Health has grown from 12 employees and one office in Arizona, to approximately 400 employees, contracting in eight states across the nation. The company provides healthcare solution services to more than 400,000 lives.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Adobe Population Health

Since 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member's health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com/.

Media Contact

Heather Rivenburg, Punching Nun Group, 1 703.216.3893, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE Adobe Population Health