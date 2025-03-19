The buyout was led by CEO Adolfo Velasquez and VP Suzanne McCurdy, along with key members of the leadership team. The transition marks a significant step forward in expanding Military Brands' reach and enhancing its ability to deliver timely and essential information to the military community.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adolfo Velasquez Leads Management, Buyout of Military Brands, Paving the Way for Growth and Innovation

Military Brands is a leading provider of information and resources for military members, veterans, spouses, and their families, proudly announcing the successful completion of a management buyout (MBO). This strategic transition ensures that the company remains dedicated to its mission of supporting those who serve while modernizing how critical military-focused content and resources are distributed.

The buyout was led by CEO Adolfo Velasquez and VP Suzanne McCurdy, along with key members of the leadership team. The transition marks a significant step forward in expanding Military Brands' reach and enhancing its ability to deliver timely and essential information to the military community.

"For decades, service members and their families relied on printed materials to access critical resources. We believe it's our obligation to modernize that process, making information more accessible and impactful than ever before," said Adolfo Velasquez, CEO of Military Brands. "This buyout allows us to accelerate our digital transformation while continuing to uphold the trust and reliability that our audience depends on."

With the support of its leadership team, Military Brands remains steadfast in its mission to serve those who serve by ensuring that military members, veterans, and their families can easily access the benefits, opportunities, and services available to them. The company is committed to enhancing digital platforms, strengthening partnerships, and broadening its reach within the military community.

"Military Brands has always been a trusted resource, and now, with this transition, we can ensure its evolution to meet the needs of today's military families," said Suzanne McCurdy, VP of Military Brands. "We will continue to prioritize accessibility, engagement, and innovation as we move forward."

The transition ensures business as usual for Military Brands' customers, partners, and stakeholders. Moving ahead, the company will focus on expanding its digital platforms, forming new strategic partnerships, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to better serve military audiences worldwide.

About Military Brands

Military Brands is a trusted resource for military members, veterans, spouses, and their families, delivering essential information on benefits, career opportunities, financial resources, and more. Committed to supporting those who serve, the company is leading the modernization of military-focused content distribution, ensuring that critical resources are easily accessible in today's digital world.

Military Brands now serves as the umbrella organization for MyBaseGuide.com, VeteranLife.com, and MilSpouses.com. It unifies these trusted platforms under one mission: to support military members, veterans, spouses, and their families by delivering essential resources, benefits, and community-driven content.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lauren Piette

Editor

Military Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE Military Brands