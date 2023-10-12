Often complex and dynamic, IT projects may involve multiple stakeholders, technologies, and risks. Therefore, IT project managers should adopt best practices to ensure success. Tweet this

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Adopting IT Project Management Best Practices Ensures Project Success."

Organize Regular Meetings

"Meeting with the IT project team before starting a project helps prepare team members for completing the project. It also allows the project manager to clarify the project objectives, scope, deliverables, roles and responsibilities, expectations, and communication methods."

Outline the Project Scope

"The project scope defines what the project will deliver and what it will not. It also specifies the requirements, features, functions, and quality standards of the project deliverables. Outline the project scope in a document called a scope statement or a statement of work (SOW), and get it approved by key stakeholders."

Define Communication and Collaboration Methods

"Establish clear communication and secure collaboration methods that support today's hybrid workforce. The selected methods, such as Microsoft Teams, email, phone, chat, or video conferencing, should then be used to share information, updates, reports, and documents with stakeholders and relevant parties."

Perform a Risk Assessment

"A risk assessment identifies, analyzes, and prioritizes the potential risks that may affect the project. Perform a risk assessment at the beginning of the project and update it throughout the project life cycle."

