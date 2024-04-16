Adoptive Cell Therapy: Exploring and Influencing Heterogeneity of TILs and CAR T Cells, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The introduction of checkpoint inhibitors during the initial expansion phase of production can have remarkable downstream effects on TILs. Post this

The co-encapsulation of individual effector and target cells using Samplix's Xdrop® technology allows precise evaluation of cellular interactions as the platform provides a viable intra-droplet environment and is compatible with common flow cytometers and reagents. Notably, CAR T cells co-encapsulated with CD19+ target cells demonstrate variable levels of granzyme B production, suggesting nuanced differences in the cytolytic abilities of these cells.

Using DNA barcoding, the expert speaker explored the cancer-specific T-cell receptor (TCR) diversity of TILs from seven patients to discover that anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte–associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) treatment can increase the scope of TIL reactivity while anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) intervention can increase the volume of overall TIL production.

Register for this webinar today to learn how to navigate the heterogeneity within bulk populations of TILs and CAR T cells as well as improve adoptive cell therapy.

Join Thomas Hulen, Clinical Cancer Research PhD Student, National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy, Herlev Hospital, Denmark, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adoptive Cell Therapy: Exploring and Influencing Heterogeneity of TILs and CAR T Cells.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks