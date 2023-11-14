Adoptive Cell Therapy in Oncology: Key Considerations and Developments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about new developments with cell therapies, including expanded study indications and shortened manufacturing times. Attendees will gain insights into site factors in protocol selection and implementation. The featured speakers will discuss unique safety considerations.
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into the latest advancements in adoptive cell therapy in oncology trial design and clinical development. This panel session will bring together experts from the principal investigator and clinical research organization perspective on the latest developments in adoptive cell therapy trial design and key considerations for clinical development.
The featured speakers will explore the complex set of steps required for the cell therapy development process and discuss site selection considerations, including strategies for having the protocol considered by a site. They will review the most frequently studied cancers and talk about the expansion of cell therapy from hematologic malignancies to solid tumors, including the design and patient considerations needed to optimize protocols and their implementation.
Join this webinar to gain insights into the latest advancements in adoptive cell therapy trial design and site factors in protocol selection and unique safety considerations.
Join Sharon Moore, MD, MBA, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Caidya; Dr. Neeta Somaiah, Associate Professor and Deputy Chair of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center; and Gaurav Sharma, Chief Development Officer, Caidya, for the live webinar on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adoptive Cell Therapy in Oncology: Key Considerations and Developments.
