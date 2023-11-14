Adoptive Cell Therapy in Oncology: Key Considerations and Developments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will review the most frequently studied cancers and talk about the expansion of cell therapy from hematologic malignancies to solid tumors, including the design and patient considerations needed to optimize protocols and their implementation. Post this

Join this webinar to gain insights into the latest advancements in adoptive cell therapy trial design and site factors in protocol selection and unique safety considerations.

Join Sharon Moore, MD, MBA, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Caidya; Dr. Neeta Somaiah, Associate Professor and Deputy Chair of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center; and Gaurav Sharma, Chief Development Officer, Caidya, for the live webinar on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adoptive Cell Therapy in Oncology: Key Considerations and Developments.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks