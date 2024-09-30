Adorable Juvenile Fiction With Colorful Illustrations: A Spiritual Tale of a Caterpillar's Metamorphosis

Xulon Press presents a fun uplifting children's fictional story about overcoming difficulty while learning to trust in God.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Joe Rose offers a delightful spiritual lesson that will entertain and inspire audiences of all ages in Wings and a Prayer ($24.99, paperback, 9781662898716; $34.99, hardcover, 9781662898723; $9.99, e-book, 9781662898730).

Joe Rose's juvenile fiction is a fun-to-read spiritual tale teaching young readers the importance of values like self-acceptance, fighting off jealousy and placing one's trust in God. Through relatable animated characters, lush settings and colorful illustrations, readers will follow Blossom, a young caterpillar, as she joins her friends and neighbors for the life-changing ceremony of forming her chrysalis. As any young reader can relate to reaching important milestones, Blossom is excited to develop new wings after her metamorphosis. Unfortunately, when she takes a bit longer than anyone else to finally emerge, she learns that something has gone terribly wrong. Devastated by what this means for her life, and wondering what she did to deserve this outcome, Blossom must lean on her very best friend—an optimistic and loyal spider named Tyler—to find a way to make the most of her situation.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Joe Rose said, "When my children were little, they would occasionally ask me to make up a story rather than read one to them. One particular story became a favorite that my daughter would often request. It continued to develop a little more each time I told it. I even started drawing pictures to illustrate the characters and scenery which finally led me to the idea of turning it into a book for others to enjoy. We all face unexpected challenges that come with living in this world. This story is an example of how God is always present, and has even bigger plans for us, we just don't know it yet."

Joe Rose is a first-time author and illustrator with a passion for creating art. He lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with his wife and two children. He studied art and illustration in college, and continues to enjoy drawing and painting. He loves spending time with his family, especially family movie nights or campfires in the backyard.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Wings and a Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

