AdPlayer.Pro Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation in Video Advertising

AdPlayer.Pro celebrates 10 years of building video advertising technology, reflecting on its product journey, industry milestones, and growth from 2016 to 2026.
KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As AdPlayer.Pro hits its 10th anniversary in 2026, the global SaaS video ad provider is showcasing its product growth and major business wins built up since 2016.
Starting out a decade ago as a single-product startup, AdPlayer.Pro has since grown into a global video advertising provider with over 100 partners. Today, its ad tech stack goes way beyond one product, featuring an ad-enabled HTML5 video player, a robust video ad server platform, and a white-label solution designed to optimize video ad delivery across the digital landscape. Since the platform supports all major video formats and industry standards, it integrates seamlessly with almost any publisher's setup. Through strategic integration with Prebid.js, including specialized Video Submodule and GAM Module solutions, and its recent certification as a Google Ad Manager Technology Partner, AdPlayer.Pro has strengthened its position in the programmatic video advertising market.
"Ten whole years! Reaching this milestone in the ad tech space means so much, and I'm so thankful for our shared progress. Our partners have kept us focused on what truly matters - solving real challenges they face every day. We've stayed committed to improving our platform and delivering genuine value for the industry. Everything we've done comes down to our team's hard work and creativity, and I'm super excited for what's to come," said Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro.
As AdPlayer.Pro looks toward the next chapter, the company is focused on expanding its capabilities to meet emerging industry challenges. Development of a new CTV Ad Server represents a significant step in broadening the platform's reach into connected television advertising. The upcoming updates will focus on fine-tuning what's already working and adding new functionality to navigate market shifts and bring more value to partners.
AdPlayer.Pro created a 10th-anniversary infographic highlighting key milestones and achievements from 2016 to 2026, available on their blog https://blog.adplayer.pro/2026/08/13/celebrating-10-years-of-video-ad-tech-innovations/.
For more information about AdPlayer.Pro outstream video advertising solutions, please visit https://adplayer.pro or contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Maryna Katsovets, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 937581414, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro/
SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro
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