AdPlayer.Pro Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation in Video Advertising

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the INC5000," said Joe Shetterley, CEO/Founder of E5. "This achievement is a reflection of the people who believe in what we are building-our employees, customers, partners, and the contractors who trust E5 on their projects every day. Post this

"Ten whole years! Reaching this milestone in the ad tech space means so much, and I'm so thankful for our shared progress. Our partners have kept us focused on what truly matters - solving real challenges they face every day. We've stayed committed to improving our platform and delivering genuine value for the industry. Everything we've done comes down to our team's hard work and creativity, and I'm super excited for what's to come," said Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro.

As AdPlayer.Pro looks toward the next chapter, the company is focused on expanding its capabilities to meet emerging industry challenges. Development of a new CTV Ad Server represents a significant step in broadening the platform's reach into connected television advertising. The upcoming updates will focus on fine-tuning what's already working and adding new functionality to navigate market shifts and bring more value to partners.

AdPlayer.Pro created a 10th-anniversary infographic highlighting key milestones and achievements from 2016 to 2026, available on their blog https://blog.adplayer.pro/2026/08/13/celebrating-10-years-of-video-ad-tech-innovations/.

For more information about AdPlayer.Pro outstream video advertising solutions, please visit https://adplayer.pro or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Maryna Katsovets, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 937581414, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro/

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SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro