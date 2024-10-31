AdPlayer.Pro Digital Video Ad Tech Company Releases Its Prebid.js Video Submodule

AdPlayer.Pro empowers publishers working with Prebid.js with the streamlined outstream video ad integration capabilities via the AdPlayer.Pro Video Submodule.

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of digital video advertising technologies has released the company's featured Video Submodule for online publishers monetizing their editorial inventory with Prebid Demand vendors.

According to the official announcement, the newly-introduced Video Submodule by AdPlayer.Pro enables the smoother integration of the outstream video player, which will launch on a webpage only upon the completed auction, when the winning Prebid.js creative is ready for display. This potentially helps lower the page latency, while also ensuring the smooth bidding process for all parties involved.

According to Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, the development of the company's Prebid.js Submodule, particularly designed for standalone/no content placements (formerly: outstream) has been in the works for several months, with its release being right on time ahead of this year's Winter Holiday season.

"Being a part of the global Prebid partner community is an important staple in the AdPlayer.Pro history, and we're immensely proud to continuously deliver significant enhancements for our customers, specifically working with Prebid.js. The newly-launched AdPlayer.Pro Video Submodule, in particular, is primarily designed for tech savvy publishers, who already have Prebid.js implemented on their digital properties and are looking for ways to further simplify their operational routine," she explained.

"Even though our Prebid.js Submodule has just been released, our initial partners' feedback with it has already been positive, which is great news for us, for sure. And, of course, stay tuned for more helpful functionality to be released by AdPlayer.Pro in the upcoming quarters," Ms. Romankina added.

To learn more about the AdPlayer.Pro Prebid.js Video Submodule and the key requirements for its use, please send an email to [email protected].

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server capabilities, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising tech solutions.

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 633000856, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro

