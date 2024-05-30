AdPlayer.Pro Digital Video Ad Tech Company Releases Q1 2024 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports the release of new programmatic ad features, along with massive mobile SDK upgrades in January - March 2024.

KYIV, Ukraine, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of digital video advertising technology has released Q1 2024 results, reporting major functional improvements, particularly in the programmatic angle.

According to the official announcement, in January - March 2024 the company team primarily focused its efforts on the implementation of advanced programmatic features in its ad-enabled video player.

Namely, in Q1 2024 AdPlayer.Pro introduced essential improvements in the available Prebid Demand configuration capabilities, later followed by the launch of a brand-new programmatic auction variation, known as Performance-based Waterfall.

As Ms. Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, emphasized, given that the size of the global programmatic video advertising market is continuously growing, it remains vital to assure that the company's partners have a full scope of tools, aimed at optimizing their operational tasks, while also augmenting their revenue results.

Among the other major enhancements, closer to the end of Q1 2024 AdPlayer.Pro released a major upgrade to its featured mobile SDKs for Android and iOS, enabling publishers of mobile app inventory to monetize it with video ads (directly and programmatically) in a much smoother way.

According to Ms. Romankina, this recent upgrade has been a widely expected one, since it simplifies the often tricky setup & launch of digital video ad campaigns in mobile apps to a significant extent.

"The new AdPlayer.Pro SDKs for iOS and Android are a huge step forward from the earlier iterations of our outstream SDK, formerly available to our business partners. And non-surprisingly, we've already received positive feedback, both regarding their tech implementation and the ad performance outcomes," she explained.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

