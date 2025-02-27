AdPlayer.Pro Digital Video Ad Tech Company Releases Q4 2024 Results, Announces Roadmap for 2025

AdPlayer.Pro reports Q4 2024 results and announces the company's plans for the near future.

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS video ad tech solutions has released its Q4 2024 results and announced the company's strategic plans for 2025.

Namely, one of the major news in Q4 2024 was the release of AdPlayer.Pro's featured Video Submodule for Prebid.js, specifically designed to ensure the most efficient and smoothest possible programmatic ad sales for digital businesses, by enabling the outstream video player to launch on a webpage only upon the completion of a Prebid auction, when it's ready to launch the video ad directly in the player.

According to Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, within the first months upon the launch of the Video Submodule, it has already helped the company's business partners working with Prebid vendors to significantly increase their revenue outcomes, demonstrating its positive impact on the entire video header bidding process.

"What the use of the AdPlayer.Pro Video Submodule primarily helps to achieve is the visible decline in page load times, effectively eliminating one of the major challenges, historically associated with video header bidding. And we're immensely proud to provide our partners with the practical toolkit to enhance their video ad campaign results in this respect," she claimed.

As for the work ahead, Ms. Romankina emphasized the continued company's dedication to further enhancing the functionality in its flagship tech solutions, i.e. the AdPlayer.Pro ad-enabled video player and video ad server, both in the Prebid-centered niche and beyond.

"2025 is the high time to take online video advertising technology to the next level, so that digital businesses can accomplish their revenue goals smoothly. Of course, the AdPlayer.Pro team is putting much effort into delivering the best results for our partners on our end, from adding new, helpful features in our existing products, to enriching the entire ecosystem with new solutions," she explained.

In addition, on March 4, 2025 the AdPlayer.Pro team will attend this year's Prebid Ascent conference in London to exchange their views on the present and future of Prebid-centered tech, discuss practical solutions for companies working in the niche and, certainly, showcase its products.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising solutions.

