AdPlayer.Pro Digital Video Ad Tech Provider Releases Q4 2023 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports the strongest quarter of the year and crucial functional enhancements in Q4 2023.

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, an international provider of digital video advertising technology has released its Q4 2023 business results.

According to the official announcement, Q4 2023 has become the strongest quarter of the year, which was in many ways driven by the successful winter Holiday season, and aligned precisely with the initial predictions.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro noted, even though 2023 wasn't the easiest year for the entire online advertising industry, the company succeeded in achieving a sustainable increase of business outcomes throughout the year and managed to finish strong in Q4.

"We're moving forward in the turbulent times, that's for sure, but the good news is, the digital ad market has been demonstrating substantial resilience in the past two quarters, so our forecast for 2024 is rather optimistic."

"Of course, no one is expecting the same galloping growth we tracked back at the beginning of 2021, for instance, and the third-party cookie phase-out will have a strong impact on businesses' advertising activities. Nonetheless, our overall expectations remain positive, with the bigger growth numbers foreseen in Q3 and Q4 2024," she added.

In addition, in Q4 2023 AdPlayer.Pro introduced a number of functional enhancements in its video ad server platform, primarily aimed at enabling customers to better configure the Sticky player on-page positioning and display using the JS code parameters.

According to Ms Romankina, the customers' interest towards Sticky ad implementations has been gradually increasing over the past 12 months, hence the expansion of the configuration capabilities has become an ongoing process, too, in accordance with this upward trend.

Meanwhile, as for the newly-released programmatic-focused functionality, tracking the precise winning bid price within each auction has become much easier - through the integration of the eCPM parameter into the Demand statistics reports in the platform dashboard.

For more information about AdPlayer.Pro's video ad serving capabilities, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise or send us an email at [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

Media Contact

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 633000856, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro

Twitter

SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro