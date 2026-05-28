AdPlayer.Pro Introduces Functional Updates to Its Video Ad Player

AdPlayer.Pro releases infrastructure scalability improvements and expanded vertical video ad support in its ad-enabled video player.

KYIV, Ukraine, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global SaaS video ad tech provider, has announced a new set of notable updates to its ad-enabled video player, focused on infrastructure scalability and expanded vertical video ad support across all outstream formats.

According to the official announcement, the newly added functionality covers two areas of the video ad player's functionality. On the infrastructure side, the platform has been significantly enhanced to handle hundreds of millions of ad requests daily, with historical highs of 551M ad requests and over 30M impressions per day, scaling to over 10,000 concurrent ad requests per second (RPS) during high-traffic periods. This empowers the company's supply-side partners to expand their video ad serving operations with confidence, ensuring that performance remains consistently strong regardless of demand.

"Sustaining over 10,000 RPS at peak without any drop in ad delivery quality gives our partners the confidence to grow their monetization without worrying about infrastructure limits," said Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro.

In parallel, vertical video ad support has been extended across all outstream formats, including InPage, InBanner, and newly introduced Interstitial Video Ads 2.0. Regarding the updates to the Interstitial format in particular, it now enables both full-screen and fixed-size placement options, providing publishers with greater flexibility to serve vertical creatives across their ad inventory. Additional improvements include background customization support, ensuring a seamless ad experience even when the ad is displayed within a smaller slot.

Commenting on the vertical video ad updates, Ms. Romankina added: "With industry projections pointing to significant growth in short-form video ad spend over the coming years, vertical video is no longer a niche consideration. These updates ensure our partners are fully equipped to act on that opportunity."

She also noted that the current update is one of several planned improvements to the AdPlayer.Pro video ad player, with further enhancements to both performance and format support expected in the near future.

For more information about AdPlayer.Pro's ad-enabled video player, please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions/html5player or send an email to [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising solutions.

For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro

Media Contact

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 633000856, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro

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SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro